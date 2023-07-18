ECI Software Solutions Announces Scalable Deacom Offering to Help SMBs Digitally Transform Their Businesses

Deacom Essentials offers batch and process manufacturers a cost-effective, tailored ERP

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the launch of Deacom® Essentials, a new a la carte Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) offering that supports small- and medium-sized business (SMBs) customers.





Deacom Essentials offers companies with a revenue of approximately $5-50m a customized, competitive cloud-ERP solution that rivals the technology in use at Fortune 500 companies. ECI’s Deacom ERP can support SMBs just embarking on their cloud transformation journey, as well as those more mature companies that are ready to scale.

“In today’s environment, SMBs are hyper-focused on getting the job done efficiently. However, given the speed at which the world is innovating and digitally transforming, manufacturers need to migrate to the cloud to increase resiliency and build a business for the future,” said Matt Heerey, President of ECI’s Manufacturing Division. “Through ECI’s new Deacom Essentials model, SMBs have the opportunity to work with a team of experts that understand their entrepreneurial spirit and can leverage an ERP solution designed with the unique needs of the batch and processing industry in mind that supports profitable growth.”

“ECI is committed to helping batch and process manufacturers of all sizes and across industries to manage their data. With Deacom ERP, businesses gain better insight of their operation to make informed decisions and scale their overall business,” said Matt Riesenbach, Senior Product Manager for Deacom at ECI. “Deacom Essentials levels the playing field for smaller players in the industry who are looking for a leading ERP system that is affordable and effective.”

Learn more information about ECI’s Deacom ERP here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, field service, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Contacts

[email protected]