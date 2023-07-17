Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, October 16-19, in Orlando

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerSYM–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):





What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023

When: October 16–19, 2023

Where: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and other IT executives. Over 8,000 CIOs and senior leaders will explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including generative AI, business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, executive leadership and more. Over the course of four days, attendees will hear from over 140 Gartner experts and 180 solution providers in 350+ sessions spanning technology and information, leadership and business strategy.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Theme: Unleash Possibility



As digital business enters a new era of possibility, CIOs and IT executives have boundless opportunities to create new value by exploring and expanding during this time of rapid transformation. From responsibly harnessing the promise of generative AI, to securely opening new pathways for growth, to creating a culture of innovation that provides value for employees, customers, and citizens – the possibilities are wide open.

The Gartner Opening Keynote, “The Next Era − We Shape AI, AI Shapes Us,” will focus on the new possibilities and threats unleashed by the emergence of generative AI, helping CIOs separate hype from reality and stay ahead in the new era of human-machine relationships. The full agenda will provide the latest insights and expert guidance on the future direction of technology, best practices to define and validate IT strategies and real-world examples of how to execute on key initiatives.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Signature Series covers the most-anticipated insights and findings to help prepare attendees for the year ahead. This year’s Signature Series include:

Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2024

CIO and Technology Executive Agenda for 2024

Top Strategic Predictions for 2024 & Beyond: The Year Everything Changed

AI Joins the Team: “Hello World!”

CEO Concerns 2024: Implications and Actions for CIOs

Special Programming



In addition to accessing the most important and relevant insights across a variety of formats, Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo offers a series of special programs to dive deeper into the most important trends and provides important face-to-face connection with peers and leading experts.

Learn more about the conference experience by program:

IT Xpo



IT Xpo is the solution showcase teeming with over 180 leading providers of IT solutions aimed at driving business imperatives. It will highlight the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, virtual meetings with exhibitors and fast-paced presentations on key technology directions.

