Global Energy Storage Solution Provider Dyness Completed Rounds of B and C Financing

Xi’an, CHINA, Aug 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Recently, Dyness Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd, a global energy storage technology company, announced that it has completed rounds of B and C financing successively. Youshan Capital and a fund affiliated with CICC Capital are the lead investors, and several other well-known investment funds also participated, such as L Catterton. Founded in 2017, Dyness is committed to becoming a global leading energy storage technology company.

Dyness is one of the leading enterprises to develop global energy storage market, with a core team consisting of talents from leading companies in the industry, and over 90 international patents. Currently, it has successively launched energy storage products for all scenarios and gradually established a global sales, R&D, and production operation system. The company’s management team focuses on creating value for channels and partners in areas such as products, brand, operations, and services. Mr. Yang Liu, CEO of Dyness, stated that the company will continuously reduce the marginal cost of new energy, enrich its application scenarios, and ensure its safety and reliability through ongoing technological innovation and industrial optimization. The company will make unremitting efforts to contribute to achieving the dual carbon target, reducing global temperatures, and making a difference.

With its outstanding product definition capabilities and robust and efficient R&D system, Dyness has created a differentiated product matrix renowned for its stability in the residential and C&I energy storage fields. Under the guidance of the company’s global strategy and after years of unremitting efforts, the product matrix of Dyness has maintained steady growth in its core markets and has fully entered major regions worldwide. Through resolute and efficient execution, the company has established multiple milestones and achieved excellent results, earning high recognition from global markets and customers for the brand and products of Dyness.

Under the influence of multiple factors, the global energy structure has entered a transition period, and the unstable supply of the energy market has brought about drastic changes on the demand side. The renewable energy demand, especially solar energy storage, has seen a large-scale blowout. According to GGII, a renewable-energy research institute in China, the global residential storage installations will reach 100GWh in 2025, with a 5-year CAGR of over 90%. With years of in-depth layout, Dyness has been providing high-quality products and services for customers in many regions. Facing the changes in global energy production, scheduling and application, Dyness will also actively improve its product R&D capabilities and customer service capabilities to embrace the wave of digitalization and intelligence in the industry.

“With the financing completed in this stage, Dyness will further increase its investment in the R&D of new energy storage technologies and solutions, accelerate the expansion of its C&I energy storage product lines, ecological product lines, as well as the pace of the company’s global expansion and the deployment of all-scenario applications,” said Mr. Yang Liu, CEO of Dyness. “At the same time, the two rounds of financing will provide sufficient and solid financial support for the company’s organizational iteration and brand upgrading.”

