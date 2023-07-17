Incorta announces a new solution that unravels the complexity of Oracle ERP data for BigQuery customers with Google Cloud

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incorta, the open data delivery platform, announced a joint solution for simplifying access and delivery of data from complex business applications to Google Cloud, accelerating innovation and time-to-value for advanced analytics.

Google’s Cortex Framework helps companies accelerate business insights and outcomes with less risk, complexity, and cost with reference architecture patterns, packaged solution deployment content, and integration services to kickstart your data cloud journey.

Incorta ’s open data delivery platform is purpose-built for business applications, by Oracle experts. With its flexible and scalable open architecture and ultrafast query engine, it simplifies and optimizes access, ingestion, mapping, and delivery of 100% of source data from complex business applications, expanding an organization’s access to their data and speeding up time to value.

The joint solution will enable Incorta and Google Cloud customers to derive analytical insights in support of their Supply Chain, Financial, Sales and Marketing operations.

In addition, customers can apply machine learning models to Cortex-based data for advanced analytics. With a native integration between Cortex and Google Cloud’s generative AI technology, customers can now expand analytical capabilities to provide seamless human interfaces for consuming business insights, reduce risks and costs, and operationalize these insights with the shortest time-to-value in the market.

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com .

