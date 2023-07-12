Intrakat Announces Strategic Investments in Renewable Energy and Commitment to Sustainable Development

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2023) – Intrakat, a leading construction and energy company, is pleased to announce its strategic investments in renewable energy sources and its unwavering commitment to sustainable development. With a focus on promoting a greener future, Intrakat aims to drive the transition towards renewable energy solutions in Greece and beyond.

Intrakat’s recent initiatives encompass a range of significant developments in the renewable energy sector. The company has successfully acquired and launched several wind farms and photovoltaic parks, showcasing its dedication to expanding its renewable energy portfolio. Notably, the acquisition of AKTOR has further strengthened Intrakat’s position as a key player in the domestic market, with a backlog of over €4 billion.

Intrakat

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8928/173225_96581d4004d9e84b_001full.jpg

These strategic investments in renewable energy reflect Intrakat’s vision to contribute to a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape. By harnessing the natural advantages of Greece, including its geographical location and abundant wind and solar potential, Intrakat aims to optimize the extensive use of renewable energy sources.

In addition to its operational endeavors, Intrakat has formed a strategic alliance with Parkwind, a renowned leader in offshore wind farm development. This partnership not only reinforces Intrakat’s commitment to expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector but also presents a valuable opportunity for Greece to increase its production of green energy and support global environmental objectives.

Looking ahead, Intrakat is determined to continue its growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector. The company has set ambitious goals for the construction of additional wind farms with a total capacity of 110 MW by 2025. These projects, along with the ongoing development of storage stations, will further strengthen Intrakat’s position as a key player in the green energy landscape.

For more information about Intrakat and its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, please visit https://www.intrakat.gr/en/.

About Intrakat: Intrakat is a leading construction and energy company committed to sustainable development and the expansion of renewable energy solutions. With a strong presence in the construction and infrastructure sectors, Intrakat aims to drive the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.

