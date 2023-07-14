Introducing Indonesia Fintech Revolution Summit 2023: Unleashing the Power of Financial Technology

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Jul 14, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – TraiCon Events is pleased to announce its upcoming flagship event – Indonesia Fintech Revolution Summit, set to take place on August 22-23, 2023, in Jakarta. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and stakeholders from the financial technology sector for an immersive and enlightening experience.

With Indonesia rapidly emerging as a leading hub for fintech innovation, Fintech Revolution Summit will provide an exceptional platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. This event promises to showcase the latest trends, technologies, and disruptive ideas shaping the future of finance in Indonesia and beyond.

Featured Speakers

1. Edisono Limin, Executive Director, Country Head of Channels & Digitalisation at PT Bank UOB Indonesia

2. Destya D. Pradityo, Head of Digital Strategy at Allo Bank

3. Raine Renaldi S.IIP, Chief of Economy & Digital Asset Committee at Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry – KADIN

4. Ivan Irawan, Director Of Information Technology at Credit Bureau Indonesia

5. Andang Nugroho, President at ISC2 Jakarta Chapter

6. Benny Jioe, Head of Digital Transformation at Zurich Asuransi Indonesia

7. Fanky Christian, Secretary General at Nasional – Indonesian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Business Association

Highlights of Fintech Revolution Summit Indonesia 2023: Inspiring Keynote Speakers, Dynamic Panel Discussions, Fintech Exhibition, Investor Connect & Networking Opportunities

Attendees Profile: Head of Digital Payment, Head of IT, Head of Fintech, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail Banking, Heads of Customer Experience, Chief Financial Officer, Angel Investor, Head of AML, Head of Financial Regulatory.

Early bird registrations for Fintech Revolution Summit Indonesia 2023 are now open, with limited spots available. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the premier fintech event in Indonesia. For more information and to register, please visit https://traiconevents.com/fintechindonesia/

