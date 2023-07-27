ISA Awards Scholarships to Over 30 Students from 6 Countries

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarships. Thirty-two students from six countries have been awarded a total of 100,500 USD to support tuition and research activities.

ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. ISA awards scholarships through named endowments as well as through specific technical divisions. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.

“On behalf of the entire Society, I would like to congratulate our slate of scholarship recipients,” said Claire Fallon, ISA Executive Director. “Our vision is to ‘create a better world through automation,’ and supporting the next generation of automation professionals is critical as ISA works to advance its mission. We are proud to be able to award so many students this year, and look forward to seeing their many contributions to our field in the future.”

The 2023 ISA scholarship recipients are:

Adnan Amir

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, MH, IND

Ali Khan

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Anisha Jain

Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND

Anway Prasad Shirgaonkar

Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Anwesha Sen

Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND

Arisa Chue

Stanford University – Stanford, CA, USA

Atharva Jaid

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND

Huston Scholarship

Atharwa Kharkar

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND

Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Daniel Barron

The University of Texas at San Antonio – San Antonio, TX, USA

Wilbanks Scholarship

Girish Raut

Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA

Process Measurement and Control Division

Haben Gebrekidan

Syracuse University – Syracuse, NY, USA

Huston Scholarship

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Indraja Patil

Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND

Kadeem Miller

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton, AB, Canada

Katherine Hoven

Texas A&M University – College Station, TX, USA

Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Kaushal Atul Sorte

Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA

Konkana Dutta

Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Manikandan Pandiyan

University of Michigan Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor, MI, USA

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Mason Jacques

University of New Hampshire – Durham, NH, USA

Power Industry Division Scholarship

Nicole Mera

Universidad de las Americas – Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador

Power Industry Division Scholarship

Prapti Bordoloi

Institute of Technology, Nirma University – Ahmedabad, GJ, IND

Rohit Gavali

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Saeed Ansari Rad

The University of British Columbia – Kelowna, BC, CAN

Huston Scholarship

Sanchit Mhadgut

Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Technology – Mumbai, MH, IND

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Sheri Wood

Western Michigan University – Kalamazoo, MI, USA

Pulp and Paper Industry Division

Shruti Rane

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND

Huston Scholarship

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Siddarth Bangera

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, MH, IND

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Similoluwa Oluwaferanmi Orisaya-Taiwo

University of Salerno – Fisciano, Salerno, Italy

Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Somya Gupta

Silver Oak University – Ahmedabad, GJ, IND

Huston Scholarship

Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Sujal Vasoya

Dharmsinh Desai University – Nadiad, GJ, IND

Huston Scholarship

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division

Swapnil Mane

University of Bristol – Bristol, Avon, UK

Huston Scholarship

Yutika Chougule

Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Zihan Zhang

Georgia Institute of Technology – Atlanta, GA, USA

Huston Scholarship

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

