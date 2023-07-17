Juvare Appoints New CEO and CFO, Prepares for Next Phase of Growth

Following the retirement of CEO Bob Watson, Rajib Roy and Kent T. Kelley will guide Juvare into the future.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juvare, the leader in situational awareness and critical incident preparedness and response technology, today announced a dynamic shift in its executive leadership. Robert (“Bob”) Watson, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 2018, has announced his retirement and transition to serve on Juvare’s Board of Directors. Rajib Roy, renowned for driving growth through a proven record of leadership in technology businesses, joins Juvare as its new CEO, effective today. Accompanying this transition is the appointment of seasoned finance leader Kent T. Kelley as Juvare’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





“I am confident that with Rajib’s forward-thinking approach to growth and Kent’s extensive financial and operational expertise, Juvare will continue to innovate and excel,” said Bob. “As we transition into this exciting new phase, I want to extend my profound gratitude to the entire Juvare team whose resilience and dedication have been pivotal during my tenure as CEO. The company remains primed to continue on its recent track record of excellent growth on both organic and inorganic metrics. I look forward to working with Rajib, Kent and the team in my new role on the Board.”

Rajib brings an expansive background in leadership and a reputation for achieving ambitious goals to the role. He has over 30 years of international expertise in technology, data and analytics and has led multiple high growth software businesses globally through digital transformation. Rajib has demonstrated a superior track record of successful platform delivery, integration, and product-led growth in a multitude of environments and end markets, including the US federal government landscape. He will leverage this experience to meet the complex needs of Juvare’s customers and to drive continued growth.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of CEO at Juvare, where the mission to protect people, property, and public trust through effective emergency preparedness and critical incident management is more important than ever,” said Rajib. “I look forward to working closely with our associates, clients, and partners to deliver innovative solutions in today’s complex environment. I am also excited to leverage Five Arrows’ distinctive capabilities in scaling leading vertical technology companies, both organically and inorganically, and extensive network of operators to help take the business to the next level of growth.”

Kent will join Juvare as the new CFO, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous roles. As CFO at PowerPlan, Unanet, and Acoustic, Kent demonstrated his financial acumen by driving successful financial strategies and showcased his ability to lead high-performing teams. His operational SaaS experience, seasoned financial leadership, and track record of success in M&A will be invaluable assets to Juvare as the company navigates its next growth phase. “I look forward to joining the Juvare team as the Chief Financial Officer,” said Kent. “For years, I’ve watched and admired Juvare’s innovative approaches and remarkable legacy.”

“We are thrilled at Rajib and Kent’s appointments and believe the wealth of experience and dynamism they bring to their respective roles will result in a seamless transition between skilled professionals to lead our mission forward,” remarked Vivek Kumar and Ari Benacerraf, Partners at Five Arrows. “Since our investment in 2020, Juvare has grown substantially under Bob’s leadership and is poised for substantial further growth as a highly differentiated leading provider of mission critical solutions in a large and growing market. We are more enthusiastic than ever about the future potential of the business.”

“We are indebted to Bob for his devotion to Juvare and leading role in entrenching the company’s position as the definitive market leader in the space. He significantly invested in innovative technologies which address the complex needs of our customers and ensures the future growth of the business, thereby setting the company on its current trajectory of expansion,” said George A. Riedel, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. “Although he is retiring as CEO after a career spanning over four decades, we are grateful he will continue to share his wisdom and guidance as part of the Board.”

About Juvare

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology connecting 50+ federal agencies, over 80% of state public health agencies, 3,500+ hospitals, and 500+ emergency management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands.

For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €23 billion AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With ~€9 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data & software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity

