LEX Diagnostics Appoints Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEX Diagnostics (LEX) today announces the appointment of Dr Heather Danks as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The company is revolutionising point-of-care molecular diagnostics with a step change in speed, sensitivity, and cost. LEX is developing a 5-minute multiplex PCR test to quickly determine the presence of a wide variety of common infectious diseases, including influenza and COVID-19.

LEX Diagnostics’ new CTO Dr Heather Danks, who has been promoted from her position of VP Molecular Development at the company, commented, “I am excited to embrace the role of CTO and support the team in the development of the LEX platform. We have core technology and reagents capable of re-defining PCR diagnostics at the point of care. I look forward to developing the LEX platform to harness the full potential of our technology and reagents and to put a strategic road map in place to enable significant impact in healthcare.”

LEX Diagnostics’ CEO Ed Farrell said, “I’m pleased to announce Heather as our CTO who will be responsible for leading the development of the LEX system and the future development strategy for the LEX platform. Heather’s leadership will be invaluable as we move the platform into the next stage of clinical development in ‘flu and COVID-19. We have an experienced and diverse team at LEX committed to the common goal of bringing our innovative thermal cycling technology, coupled with our proprietary inhibitor tolerant reagent, to the healthcare market.”

Heather Danks is a molecular biologist with a PhD in Genetics and Cellular Biology from Newcastle University, UK. Prior to joining LEX in 2020, Heather held various roles within QuantuMDx, including Head of Assay Development where she focused upon development of a point of care diagnostics platform and accessory technologies for advanced sample preparation for various infectious disease targets. Heather builds on a decade of experience in assay and device development from feasibility to product launch and has lead collaborations with industry, academia and the NHS.

LEX Diagnostics will be at the annual AACC meeting from 23-27 July in Anaheim, California, on booth 2662. To arrange a meeting with Heather Danks, Ed Farrell, and colleagues, contact us on [email protected].

About LEX Diagnostics

LEX Diagnostics is a privately held UK molecular diagnostics company developing products to meet its vision of a 5-minute multiplex PCR test designed to enhance patient care by rapidly delivering clinical insights and at the time they are most valuable.

The company’s revolutionary thermocycling technology delivers accurate PCR results in a fraction of the time and cost of devices available today. These diagnostics will have the speed and ease of use to fit seamlessly into primary care workflows, bringing the sensitivity of PCR to urgent care centres, physician’s office labs and pharmacies.

