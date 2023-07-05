Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc. Achieves Major Milestone with Successful Completion of its Acquisition of the Assets of Wesana Health

Company Forms Lucy Discoveries Holdings for Future Research and Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LSDI) proudly announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Wesana Health Inc.’s (“Wesana”) SANA-013 assets, marking a significant milestone in the field of mental health therapeutics. This acquisition strengthens Lucy’s position as a leader in innovative drug development research and accelerates the development and commercialization of this groundbreaking treatment.

SANA-013 is being developed for the treatment of several mental health and central nervous system (CNS) related conditions, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Migraine, Episodic Cluster Headaches, and Trigeminal Neuralgia (TG). This novel combination allows both psilocybin and CBD to act in the brain, while also inducing a potent anti-inflammatory effect that, together, leads to anti-depressant effects. According to Emergen Research, the global depression treatment market size was $12.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.1 billion in 2027, with a revenue CAGR of 3.9% from 2020-2027.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is also pleased to announce the formation of Lucy Discoveries Holdings, a new entity that will serve as a platform for the continued advancement of psychedelic medicine research and development. Lucy Discoveries Holdings will focus on expanding and diversifying Lucy’s portfolio of innovative therapies, catering to the unmet needs of patients worldwide.

“We are delighted to finalize the acquisition of Wesana’s SANA-013 assets and announce the formation of Lucy Discoveries Holdings,” said Richard Nanula, Executive Chairman of the Board, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. “This strategic move significantly enhances our capabilities in the development of psychedelic medicine, reinforcing our commitment to revolutionizing mental health treatments. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the potential to positively impact the lives of individuals around the world.”

“I am pleased to announce the sale of our highly anticipated drug development program, SANA-013, to Lucy Scientific Discovery,” said Daniel Carcillo, Wesana founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership will enable us to leverage Lucy’s resources, expertise, and global reach, solidifying our commitment to making a lasting impact in the field of mental health and underscores the tremendous potential of SANA-013. Our team at Wesana Health has worked tirelessly to develop this innovative program, and I am personally honored to be joining the exceptional team at Lucy, and together, we will bring hope and healing to individuals worldwide, forging a brighter future for mental wellness.”

The completion of this acquisition and the establishment of Lucy Discoveries Holdings position Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. as a leader in the field of mental health therapeutics. With a robust pipeline of cutting-edge treatments and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Lucy is poised to make a profound impact on mental wellness.

