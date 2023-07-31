Mobile Veterinary Startup ReadiVet Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

DALLAS & NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReadiVet, a leading provider of in-home veterinary care, announced it has appointed healthcare brand and communications expert, Gabrielle Hannafan, as Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, ReadiVet has engaged a seasoned startup advisor, Justin Cordon, to provide strategic oversight of operations and finance. The two leaders complement ReadiVet’s existing executive team to accelerate growth of its mobile veterinary services in Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville, while eyeing future markets for expansion.





From brick-and-mortar veterinary clinic consolidation to telehealth, the pet care industry is rapidly changing to meet the continued demand for clinical care while also facing challenges between staffing shortages and burnout of veterinarians and veterinary technicians. Looking at data from both the APPA National Pet Owners Survey and the AVMA, it is estimated that more than 52 million households seek routine pet care including annual vaccinations and check-ups, with veterinarians in traditional practices seeing an average of 4 pets per hour.

“As an industry disrupter, ReadiVet provides more than 80 percent of veterinarian care within a pet owner’s home, making it more convenient to access expert care while creating a better clinical practice environment where veterinarians and staff can place 100 percent of their attention on each pet,” said Lawson. “By adding Justin and Gabrielle’s expertise, we are well positioned to elevate ReadiVet’s service delivery model in current and future markets.”

Hannafan has spent nearly two decades specializing in marketing and communications within the healthcare industry, most recently leading brand development and public relations for Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a globally recognized oncology research organization. From investor relations to consumer engagement, Hannafan has deep expertise in growing brand visibility for companies in competitive sectors.

“Whether it is human healthcare or pet healthcare, we know that individualized care leads to better outcomes. A gamechanger in the veterinary services space, ReadiVet is making it more convenient to access pet care without sacrificing quality,” said Hannafan. “Our job is to make sure more people know we’re here and can deliver a higher-level of service at an affordable price point.”

Cordon has a long track record growing and managing private equity-backed small businesses, as an entrepreneur founding startups, and as an investment professional for both middle market private equity firms and investment banks. He specializes in working with businesses through step change growth cycles by analyzing business needs, creating a path to success, and building expert teams to achieve investor goals.

“ReadiVet is serving a niche need in veterinary medicine,” said Cordon. “By creating a better experience for pet owners while allowing vets and techs to practice at the top of their field, in a one-on-one environment, we have an unmatched business model that can be scaled to serve more communities.”

ReadiVet established its first market in Dallas, Texas in 2019. A year later, the startup added a second service area in nearby Collin County, to meet the inflating demand. Last July, ReadiVet began offering services in Atlanta, Ga., with Nashville operations beginning in early 2023.

Established in 2019, ReadiVet is a leading mobile veterinary practice dedicated to providing an elevated level of clinical pet care in the comfort of your home. Our experienced veterinarian teams provide wellness and sick visits, vaccinations, euthanasia and point-of-care labs all with the ease and convenience of pets and their owners in mind. By trading the waiting room for the living room, the ReadiVet team gives one-on-one attention in a familiar and stress-free environment, ensuring every pet is getting comprehensive care without sacrificing quality. Additionally, ReadiVet provides imaging, surgery and dental procedures in its centrally-located clinics as well as convenient ways to fill prescriptions for pets. ReadiVet operates in Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Ga., and Nashville, Tenn. Book an appointment online at readivet.com.

