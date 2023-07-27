Myriad Genetics to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on Aug. 3, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes.

During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast
The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-954-0653. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2921. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22027563. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call and slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.  

Media Contact:  Investor Contact: 
Glenn Farrell Matt Scalo
(385) 318-3718 (801) 584-3532
[email protected] [email protected]

Related Stories

Genmab Updates 2023 Financial Guidance

Belite Bio Doses First Subject in Pivotal Phase 3 PHOENIX Trial Evaluating Oral Tinlarebant for GA

SIGA Announces U.S. Government Procurement Orders of Approximately $138 Million for Oral and IV TPOXX®

Correction: Inventiva Reports Preliminary 2023 First-Half Financial Information¹ and Business update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

You may have missed

Genmab Updates 2023 Financial Guidance

Belite Bio Doses First Subject in Pivotal Phase 3 PHOENIX Trial Evaluating Oral Tinlarebant for GA

SIGA Announces U.S. Government Procurement Orders of Approximately $138 Million for Oral and IV TPOXX®

Correction: Inventiva Reports Preliminary 2023 First-Half Financial Information¹ and Business update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

error: Content is protected !!