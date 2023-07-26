NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results

Second Quarter Net Income of $99.6 Million and Earnings Per Share of $10.36

First Half Petroleum Additives Operating Profit of $264.2 Million

7% Increase in Dividend Declared During the Second Quarter

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the second quarter and first half of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $99.6 million compared to net income of $66.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 earnings per share increased to $10.36, up from $6.54 per share in the same period last year. For the first half of 2023, net income was $197.2 million, or $20.45 per share, compared to net income of $125.8 million, or $12.28 per share, for the first half of 2022.

Petroleum additives sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $684.0 million, compared to $721.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by increased selling prices. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $132.1 million, compared to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in operating profit was mainly due to increased selling prices, partially offset by lower shipments and higher operating costs. Shipments were down 16.7% between quarterly periods, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments. All regions contributed to the decrease in lubricant additives shipments, while North America was the primary contributor to the decrease in fuel additives shipments.

Petroleum additives sales for the first half of both 2023 and 2022 were $1.4 billion. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of 2023 was $264.2 million, compared to $178.1 million for the first half of 2022. The increase in operating profit was a result of increased selling prices, partially offset by lower shipments and higher operating and raw material costs. Shipments decreased 16.1% when comparing the first half of 2023 to the same period in 2022, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments in all regions. Shipments have been lower than our expectations over the last few quarters, as we continue to see the effects of customer destocking and global economic weakness.

The petroleum additives operating margin for the rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2023 was 16.8%, which is back within our historical range and reflects the benefits of our focus on cost control and margin recovery. However, we are still challenged by higher operating costs due to the ongoing inflationary environment. Cost control and margin management remain high priorities for us.

We generated solid cash flows in the first half of 2023 and continue to operate with low leverage. Our working capital improved by $52.5 million, we paid dividends of $41.9 million, which included a 7% increase to our quarterly dividend rate, and we repurchased 119,075 shares of our common stock for $42.9 million (of which $14.4 million was spent in the second quarter of 2023). Our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.4 as of June 30, 2023, a significant improvement over the December 31, 2022 ratio of 2.0.

We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt to EBITDA, as well as the related calculations in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. Net Debt to EBITDA is defined as Net Debt divided by EBITDA for the rolling four quarters ended as of the specified date. The Company believes that even though these items are not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these additional measures enhance understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that these items should not be considered an alternative to our results determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden, sharp, or prolonged raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales: Petroleum additives $ 683,969 $ 721,021 $ 1,383,960 $ 1,381,325 All other 1,161 2,618 3,959 4,866 Total $ 685,130 $ 723,639 $ 1,387,919 $ 1,386,191 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 132,138 $ 91,185 $ 264,206 $ 178,107 All other (1,022 ) (262 ) (1,997 ) (164 ) Segment operating profit 131,116 90,923 262,209 177,943 Corporate unallocated expense (6,810 ) (7,332 ) (13,301 ) (11,222 ) Interest and financing expenses (10,255 ) (7,084 ) (21,028 ) (16,490 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 0 (7,545 ) Other income (expense), net 10,659 9,101 21,978 16,429 Income before income tax expense $ 124,710 $ 85,608 $ 249,858 $ 159,115 Net income $ 99,624 $ 66,472 $ 197,207 $ 125,790 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 10.36 $ 6.54 $ 20.45 $ 12.28

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 685,130 $ 723,639 $ 1,387,919 $ 1,386,191 Cost of goods sold 489,492 566,163 994,237 1,073,552 Gross profit 195,638 157,476 393,682 312,639 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 37,438 38,489 77,285 74,111 Research, development, and testing expenses 33,958 35,396 67,114 71,647 Operating profit 124,242 83,591 249,283 166,881 Interest and financing expenses, net 10,255 7,084 21,028 16,490 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 0 7,545 Other income (expense), net 10,723 9,101 21,603 16,269 Income before income tax expense 124,710 85,608 249,858 159,115 Income tax expense 25,086 19,136 52,651 33,325 Net income $ 99,624 $ 66,472 $ 197,207 $ 125,790 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 10.36 $ 6.54 $ 20.45 $ 12.28 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.25 $ 2.10 $ 4.35 $ 4.20

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,923 $ 68,712 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 436,250 453,692 Inventories 537,380 631,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,550 38,338 Total current assets 1,140,103 1,192,125 Property, plant, and equipment, net 655,864 659,998 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 125,424 126,069 Prepaid pension cost 318,765 302,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,381 62,417 Deferred charges and other assets 63,607 63,625 Total assets $ 2,366,144 $ 2,406,818 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 222,969 $ 273,289 Accrued expenses 72,923 89,508 Dividends payable 18,898 17,850 Income taxes payable 8,522 16,109 Operating lease liabilities 14,525 15,569 Other current liabilities 11,201 11,562 Total current liabilities 349,038 423,887 Long-term debt 916,179 1,003,737 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 47,715 46,968 Other noncurrent liabilities 160,472 169,819 Total liabilities 1,473,404 1,644,411 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 9,589,239 at June 30, 2023 and 9,702,147 at December 31, 2022) 0 0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,757 ) (71,995 ) Retained earnings 947,497 834,402 Total shareholders’ equity 892,740 762,407 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,366,144 $ 2,406,818

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 197,207 $ 125,790 Depreciation and amortization 40,558 41,670 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 7,545 Loss on marketable securities 0 2,977 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (5,020 ) (4,863 ) Working capital changes 52,494 (114,665 ) Deferred income tax benefit (11,301 ) (21,036 ) Purchases of marketable securities 0 (787 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 0 372,846 Capital expenditures (26,006 ) (27,807 ) Redemption of 4.10% senior notes 0 (350,000 ) Cash costs of 4.10% senior notes redemption 0 (7,099 ) Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facility (88,000 ) 121,000 Repurchases of common stock (42,864 ) (90,782 ) Dividends paid (41,879 ) (42,860 ) All other (12,978 ) (15,742 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 62,211 $ (3,813 )

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 99,624 $ 66,472 $ 197,207 $ 125,790 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 10,255 7,084 21,028 16,490 Income tax expense 25,086 19,136 52,651 33,325 Depreciation and amortization 19,897 20,251 39,863 40,855 EBITDA $ 154,862 $ 112,943 $ 310,749 $ 216,460 Net Debt to EBITDA June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 916,179 $ 1,003,737 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 130,923 68,712 Net Debt $ 785,256 $ 935,025 Rolling Four Quarters Ended June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 350,955 $ 279,538 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 39,740 35,202 Income tax expense 87,522 68,196 Depreciation and amortization 79,783 80,775 EBITDA-Rolling Four Quarters $ 558,000 $ 463,711 Net Debt to EBITDA 1.4 2.0

