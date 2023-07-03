Nissin Foods Completes Acquisition of Equity Interest in Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited

HONG KONG, Jul 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) completed today the acquisition of 19% equity interest in Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited (“Hong Kong Eastpeak”), which wholly owns Eastpeak Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Eastpeak”), making the two companies officially its wholly-owned subsidiaries on 3 July 2023.

Shanghai Eastpeak distributes Japanese food and beverage products in Mainland China. The key brands and products include: Demae Iccho crisp choco, Demae Iccho Yingyou green juices, KAGOME vegetable juices, Koikeya potato chips, Akai Bohshi biscuits and UCC coffee drinks, covering more than 300 products in 6 different categories.

Shanghai Eastpeak, which carries imported Japanese brand food and beverage products, is the distribution arm of the Group in Mainland China. Key brands it distributed include: Nissin, Demae Iccho, KAGOME, UCC and Akai Bohshi, etc., covering more than 300 products in 6 different categories. Its sales network comprises large domestic chain stores, high-end boutique supermarkets, convenience stores, and major online platforms in Mainland China.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “With the acquisition completed, we will have greater flexibility in deploying our operational capabilities in Mainland China. Distribution business is of strategic importance to the Group in achieving vertical development. We can now speed up integrating the business into the Group and expect to see greater yet synergies generated between the business and MC Marketing & Sales (Hong Kong) Limited, our distribution arm in Hong Kong, ultimately helping the Group improve its income and overall competitiveness.”

In January 2020, Nissin Foods and Ms. LIU Feng, director and general manager of Shanghai Eastpeak, entered into a shareholders’ and cooperation agreement to form a joint venture company i.e. Hong Kong Eastpeak, 81% held by Nissin Foods and 19% by Ms. LIU. After Ms. LIU’s resignation from Shanghai Eastpeak in December 2022, the Group exercised the relevant call option and acquired her 19% stake in Hong Kong Eastpeak.

About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities.

Nissin Foods is a constituent of eight Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.

