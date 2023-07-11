Ocean Power Technologies Issues Statement in Response to Paragon Technologies

Highlights Long-Term Growth Strategy Driving Impressive Results and Strength of the Company’s Highly Qualified, Recently Refreshed Six-Member Board

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative, cost-effective, and autonomous low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today issued the following statement in response to the recent public letter issued by Paragon Technologies, Inc. (“Paragon”) (OTC Pink: PGNT):

Our Board and leadership team are committed to driving sustainable value creation and we will continue to take decisive actions to protect the best interests of all our shareholders. We have been executing a clear, long-term growth strategy that has yielded a significant increase in defense and security bookings during fiscal 2023, and we continue to see commercial opportunities and growing interest from offshore wind companies for autonomous monitoring, surveillance, and survey-related services during various stages of the project development cycle.

We are disappointed that Paragon has elected to publicly make distracting and misleading statements regarding OPT’s performance, strategy, leadership, and corporate governance, and is now threatening a costly and distracting proxy contest against the Company. We believe Paragon is seeking to advance a self-interested agenda, to the detriment of all other OPT shareholders. Having reviewed Paragon’s track record targeting other public companies, we strongly believe that Paragon’s ultimate goal is to take control of OPT and its assets without paying our shareholders a control premium.

Paragon and its principal Sham Gad first wrote to us on May 19, 2023, demanding that we add the three Paragon directors to our Board. To ensure it could exercise immediate control of 50% of our Board, Paragon also demanded that we ask any three of our incumbent directors to resign in advance of the expiration of their terms. Since then, we have sought to constructively engage with Paragon, and on June 6, 2023, we offered to arrange for our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to review Paragon’s director candidates to assess their qualifications, including – given that the U.S. Government represents a large portion of our business – whether there were any issues in their backgrounds that could impede either their ability to receive U.S. Government security clearances or OPT’s access to classified information. We also provided Mr. Gad with director & officer questionnaires to be completed by him and the other two Paragon directors. Mr. Gad’s response was to be completely dismissive of our Board’s vetting and governance processes. Instead, Mr. Gad demanded we simply agree to appoint him and the two other Paragon board members to our Board. Only after that would Paragon be open to having us vet and interview any of its candidates.

Our Board is actively engaged in overseeing management’s execution of the Company’s strategy and is comprised of six highly qualified directors, five of whom have been appointed in the last three years. Our directors possess expertise and skills across areas critical to OPT’s business and future success, including relevant industry, technology, IT, cyber, marketing, finance, and governance expertise. Our directors also have significant executive and public company board experience. We regularly evaluate our Board composition to ensure it reflects the appropriate skills and experience necessary to drive profitable growth and enhanced value for all OPT shareholders.

While we believe we are executing the right strategy to enhance value for all our shareholders, our Board and management team are always open to shareholder input. Unfortunately, we do not believe Paragon or Mr. Gad are genuinely interested in engaging around alternative strategies for improving the Company and shareholder returns, which is evident by the continuation of Paragon’s misleading public comments as well as its unwillingness to allow us to vet and interview its director candidates. Even if one were to discount Paragon’s past history targeting other public companies and take its comments regarding our business at face value, Paragon ignores the fact that our long-term growth strategy is working, as demonstrated by material year-over-year increases in both orders and revenue.

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has not yet been scheduled and OPT shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

