OKYO Pharma Limited Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) (“OKYO” or the “Company”), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced that it received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying OKYO that, for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the market value of OKYO’s ordinary shares had closed below the minimum $35 million requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the “Market Value Rule”).

The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of OKYO’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) (the “Compliance Period Rule”), OKYO has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 22, 2024 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the Market Value Rule. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the market value of OKYO’s ordinary shares is $35 million or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to OKYO that it complies with the Market Value Rule.

However, if OKYO does not regain compliance with the Market Value Rule by the Compliance Date, then Nasdaq will provide notice to OKYO that its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting. At that time, OKYO may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”). OKYO expects that its ordinary shares would remain listed pending the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurance that, if OKYO does appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to the Panel, such appeal would be successful.

