Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 579-2543

International dial-in number:

(785) 424-1789

Conference ID:

PSAQ223

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 938-2806

International dial-in number:

(402) 220-9034

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

August 10, 2023

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Contacts

Ryan Burke

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141

Related Stories

Burjeel Holdings to Launch Rare Disease Research & Development Project ‘NADER’ in Partnership with US-based BridgeBio Pharma

Cellectis Appoints Dr. Cécile Chartier, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

89bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Redfin Reports The Typical U.S. Asking Rent Is Only $24 Below Its Record High

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Investors

loanDepot Delivers $1 Million in Cash Back to Customers Through the mellohome Grand Slam Promotion

You may have missed

Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Burjeel Holdings to Launch Rare Disease Research & Development Project ‘NADER’ in Partnership with US-based BridgeBio Pharma

Cellectis Appoints Dr. Cécile Chartier, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

89bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Redfin Reports The Typical U.S. Asking Rent Is Only $24 Below Its Record High

error: Content is protected !!