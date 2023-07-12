Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (800) 579-2543 International dial-in number: (785) 424-1789 Conference ID: PSAQ223 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 938-2806 International dial-in number: (402) 220-9034 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: August 10, 2023

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Contacts

Ryan Burke



(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141