Q2 Announces Second Philanthropy Fund Grant Cycle

Program to award $120,000 in grants to non-profits across the globe to further their mission and build strong and diverse communities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its second Q2 Philanthropy Fund grant application cycle, which will award $120,000 in grants to non-profits across the globe to further its mission of building strong and diverse communities. The initiative is led in partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2.





“We are excited to kick off the second grant cycle of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund and look forward to helping non-profits around the globe increase their positive impact and further their mission,” said Kim Rutledge, Chief People Officer, Q2. “Our goal is to ignite a community of philanthropists and empower our people to help build strong and diverse communities. To this end, the grant recipients are selected by a committee of Q2 employees from across our organization and geographies.”

ACF is a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving people’s lives in a specific region and beyond. ACF helps support Q2’s process of managing grant requests to ensure greater access to grant funding through a transparent, rigorous, and equitable process. They also serve as a connector across a robust network of philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and fellow philanthropists, allowing Q2’s efforts to benefit more people and communities.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The deadline to apply is August 4, 2023. To be considered eligible, an organization must: have tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) or 170(b)(1)(a)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code and units of government or have a 501(c)(3) Fiscal Sponsor. For those non-profits outside of the U.S., ACF partners with a third-party organization to validate the charitable status of the guarantee.

To learn more about grant application requirements and apply for a grant, please visit: https://www.q2.com/q2-philanthopy-fund

In 2021, Q2 launched Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. In 2022 alone, Q2 employees volunteered more than 9,000 hours for 216 philanthropic organizations; combined with employee giving, Q2 contributed more than $1 million to philanthropic organizations worldwide, including 25 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-focused causes and organizations, representing a 79% increase from 2021. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund is a part of Q2 Spark.

ABOUT AUSTIN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

For 45 years, Austin Community Foundation has brought together philanthropists, dollars and ideas to make Austin a better place for everyone. The Austin Community Foundation brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support local causes and address the needs in their communities.

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions—from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

