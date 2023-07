Scope Carbon Announces Secured Loan Facility Agreement with Farm Flight Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2023) – Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) (“Scope” or the “Company“) today announces that it has entered into a secured loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement“) with Farm Flight, Inc. (“Farm Flight“) for Scope to provide a loan to Farm Flight for the principal amount of USD $330,000 or such other amount as the Company and Farm Flight may agree in writing from time to time (the “Loan“). The incremental borrowing rate under the Loan is determined by the United States prime rate plus 1.5%. The Loan is repayable upon provision to Farm Flight of 75 days written notice. As of the date hereof the Company has advanced approximately USD $80,000 in funds of the Loan to Farm Flight. The proceeds of the Loan will be used by Farm Flight in the development of its technology and for general working capital purposes.

The Loan Agreement is an arm’s length transaction.

About Farm Flight, Inc.

Farm Flight is an image-based crop intelligence platform based in Tempe, Arizona. Farm Flight’s integrative platform combines data collection services, UAS technology, and various machine learning products into a single solution for customers throughout the supply chain. The technology that Farm Flight creates enables regenerative agricultural practices, mitigates waste, and helps producers increase their yields.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the “Scope Analysis Platform“) through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

