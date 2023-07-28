T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August 2023:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00pm ET.

in Boston, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00pm ET. Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, virtual participation. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10:00am ET.

Interested parties may access live and recorded webcasts of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the Candida auris test, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.