Technology Holdings Wins Boutique Investment Bank of the Year and M&A Deal of the Year ($100M – $250M) at the 14th Annual International M&A Awards

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology Holdings, a global boutique investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific has been named the Boutique Investment Bank of the Year at the 14th Annual International M&A Awards. In addition, Technology Holdings won the M&A Deal of the Year ($100M – $250M) award for advising one of the largest ServiceNow partners globally, Enable Professional Services on its strategic sale to Fujitsu.





The Annual International M&A Awards is run by The M&A Advisor. The ceremony recognizes the leading transactions, restructurings, deal financings, products and services, and firms which impact mergers and acquisitions worldwide. The M&A Advisor is the world’s premier leadership organization of M&A and finance professionals.

Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO at The M&A Advisor, said: “International M&A Excellence is exemplified by exceptional industry players. Out of a pool of over 250 contenders, Technology Holdings stands out as the esteemed recipient of the highest honor, commended for their steadfast dedication to excellence in the 2023 International M&A landscape. We proudly applaud Technology Holdings for their outstanding accomplishments, surpassing their peers and establishing a new benchmark for success in this global arena.”

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings, said: “The International M&A Advisor Awards are widely respected as a pinnacle of achievement in the industry, and it is an honour to be selected as the winner for these prestigious awards from such a comprehensive list of investment banks globally. This is a testament to our hard work, dedication, laser focus and the deep transaction expertise that we have brought to our clients for 23 years. We combine global reach with deep domain expertise in our exclusive focus areas: IT services & BPM, Consulting, Technology and Healthcare/Life Sciences and are proud to have closed transactions in 24 countries across 5 continents.”

The Awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on September 19-20, 2023, in New York City. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit and will feature over 350 of the industry’s leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, and roundtable discussions, led by a faculty of international M&A and cross-border industry stalwarts and business media experts.

Contacts

Kate Geary



Senior Marketing Manager



Email: [email protected]