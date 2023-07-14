Top Cybersecurity Experts to Convene at Kuwait’s Premier Cybersecurity Event

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, Jul 14, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The cybersecurity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with new threats and challenges emerging every day. To address these pressing concerns and foster collaboration among industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts, we are delighted to announce the inaugural edition of “Cyber Revolution Summit”. This groundbreaking conference will bring together the best minds in the field to explore innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and industry best practices.

Cyber Revolution Summit is scheduled to take place on 12th & 13th September at the Millennium Hotel & Convention Centre in Kuwait. This summit will serve as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and cybersecurity enthusiasts to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gain valuable insights, and forge connections that will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Featured Speakers:

1. Dr. Shaheela Banu Abdul Majeed, Chief Information Security Officer at Kuwait Gulf Oil Company

2. Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Chief Innovation Office at Taiba Hospital Kuwait

3. Mohamed El-Demery, Cyber Security Senior Consultant at Kuwait Oil Company

4. Dhaval Thakkar, Chief Information Officer at Alyasra Group Kuwait

5. Rushdhi Mohamed, Acting Head of Information Security Unit at The Industrial Bank of Kuwait

Highlights of Cyber Revolution Summit Kuwait 2023: Inspiring Keynote Speakers, Dynamic Panel Discussions, Technology Showcase, Investor Connect & Networking Opportunities

Attendees Profile: Chief Information Security Officer, Head of Cybersecurity, Chief Information Officer, Head of IT, Head of Threat Management, Cybersecurity Analyst, Cybersecurity Senior Engineers, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Vulnerability Management, Heads of Cybercrime, Digital Forensics, Head of Network Security, Head of Cloud & Data Security, Head of Telecom Network and Head of Risk & Governance.

Early bird registrations for Cyber Revolution Summit Kuwait 2023 are now open, with limited spots available. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the premier cybersecurity event in Kuwait. For more information and to register, please visit https://traiconevents.com/cyberkw/

Event Contact:

Eng. Prasanna,

Event Producer at TraiCon Events

Email: [email protected]

Mob: +0091-7708523918

