Toshiba Releases 3rd Generation 650V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes that Contribute to More Efficient Industrial Equipment

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “TRSxxx65H series,” the company’s third and latest[1] generation of silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBDs) for industrial equipment. Volume shipments of the first 12 products, all 650V, start today, with seven products housed in TO-220-2L packages and five in DFN8×8 packages.




The new products use a new metal in a third generation SiC SBD chip that optimizes the junction barrier Schottky (JBS) structure[2] of the second generation products. They achieve industry-leading[3] low forward voltage of 1.2V (Typ.), 17% lower than the 1.45V (Typ.) of the previous generation. They also improve the trade-offs between forward voltage and total capacitive charge, and between forward voltage and reverse current, which reduces power dissipation and contributes to high efficiency of equipment.

Notes:

[1] As of July 2023.

[2] JBS structure lowers the electric field at the Schottky interface and reduces leakage current.

[3] As of July 2023, Toshiba survey.

Applications

  • Switching power supplies
  • EV charging stations
  • Photovoltaic inverters

Features

  • Industry-leading[3] low forward voltage: VF＝1.2V (Typ.) (IF=IF(DC))
  • Low reverse current:

    TRS6E65H IR＝1.1μA (Typ.) (VR=650V)
  • Low total capacitive charge:

    TRS6E65H QC＝17nC (Typ.) (VR=400V, f=1MHz)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C)

Part

number

Package

Absolute maximum ratings

Electrical characteristics

Sample

Check &

Availability

Repetitive

peak

reverse

voltage

VRRM

(V)

Forward

DC

current

IF(DC)

(A)

Non-repetitive

peak forward

surge current

IFSM

(A)

Forward

voltage

(pulse

measurement)

VF

(V)

Reverse

current

(pulse

measurement)

IR

(μA)

Total

capacitance

Ct

(pF)

Total

capacitive

charge

QC

(nC)

 

Temperature conditions

Tc

(°C)

f=50Hz

(half-sine

wave,

t=10ms),

Tc=25°C

Square

wave,

t=10μs,

Tc=25°C

IF=IF(DC)

VR=650V

VR=400V, f=1MHz

Typ.

Typ.

Typ.

Typ.

TRS2E65H

TO-220-2L

650

2

164

19

120

1.2

0.2

10

6.5

Buy Online

TRS3E65H

3

161

28

170

0.4

14

9

Buy Online

TRS4E65H

4

158

36

230

0.6

17

12

Buy Online

TRS6E65H

6

153

41

310

1.1

24

17

Buy Online

TRS8E65H

8

149

56

410

1.5

31

22

Buy Online

TRS10E65H

10

148

62

510

2.0

38

27

Buy Online

TRS12E65H

12

148

74

640

2.4

46

33

Buy Online

TRS4V65H

DFN8×8

4

155

28

230

0.6

17

12

Buy Online

TRS6V65H

6

151

41

310

1.1

24

17

Buy Online

TRS8V65H

8

148

45

410

1.5

31

22

Buy Online

TRS10V65H

10

145

54

510

2.0

38

27

Buy Online

TRS12V65H

12

142

60

640

2.4

46

33

Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

