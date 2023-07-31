United States Precision Medicine Business Investment Opportunities Report 2023: Unlocking the Potential – Market to Surpass $43 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Precision Medicine Business Investment Opportunities Databook – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





United States’ precision medicine market size is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2027 to reach US$43.19 billion by 2027, increasing from US$26.283 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$23.274 billion in 2022.

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the precision medicine industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, technology platform, by technology, by gene sequencing technology, by drugs, by route of administration, by application, and by end-users.

Precision medicine market share by category

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

Precision medicine market share by technology platform

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Precision medicine market share by technology

Bioinformatics

Big Data Analytics

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Gene Sequencing

Others

Precision medicine market share by sequencing technology

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Precision medicine market share by drugs

Mepolizumab

Osimertinib

Aripiprazole Lauroxil

Alectinib

Others

Precision medicine market share by route of administration

Injectable

Oral

Others

Precision medicine market share by application

Oncology

CNS

Cardiovascular

Infectious Diseases

Others

Precision medicine market share by end-user

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostics Companies

Healthcare IT Specialists/Big Data Companies

Clinical Laboratories

