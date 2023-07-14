Verizon extends a helping hand to Vermont and New York State communities amid historic flooding

Free charging and bottled water available to customers of any carrier at select Verizon stores and authorized retailers in New York and Vermont

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As historic and ongoing flooding continues to impact parts of the Northeast, Verizon is offering support in the hardest hit areas.

Starting immediately through July 20, anyone from any carrier can visit select Verizon stores and authorized retailers in the affected regions to access free device charging services and bottled water.

“At Verizon, we have an unwavering commitment to helping the communities we serve during times of need. In fact, it’s in our Credo,” said Chris Flood, Verizon’s Atlantic North Market President. “We hope that by offering a safe haven, a place to recharge both devices and spirits, we can truly make a difference for those impacted by these historic floods.”

Participating retail locations include:

– Fishkill

11 Merritt Blvd, Ransley Square,

Fishkill, NY 12524

– Nanuet

110 Market Street,

Nanuet, NY 10954

– Newburgh

1278 Route 300,

Newburgh, NY 12550

– Plattsburgh

130 Consumer Sq.,

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

– Poughkeepsie

2544 South Road,

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

– Queensbury

756 Upper Glen St.,

Queensbury NY 12804

– Rutland Green Mountain Plaza

324B Us Route 7 S,

Green Mountain Plaza,

Rutland, VT 05701

– South Burlington

825 Williston Road,

South Burlington, VT 05403

– Cellular Sales New Windsor

2644 State Route 32,

New Windsor, NY 12553

– Cellular Sales Poughkeepsie Galleria

2001 South Road, Ste D 209,

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

– Cellular Sales Poughkeepsie

661 Dutchess Turnpike,

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

– Cellular Sales Williston

60 Merchants Row,

Williston, VT 05495

– Victra Essex Junction

60c Pearl Street,

Essex Junction, VT 05452

– Victra Middlebury

22 Court St,

Middlebury, VT 05753

– Victra Rutland

140 Shopping Plaza Road,

Rutland, VT 05701

Verizon’s network is performing well in the most impacted areas. To provide additional support, coverage and capacity in the hardest hit areas, Verizon is also deploying a COW (Cell on Wheels) in Highland Falls, NY to aid emergency crews in recovery efforts.

For store hours, visit verizon.com/stores/.

Media contact:

Andrew Testa

[email protected]

973-224-2081

@andrewtesta