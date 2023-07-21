Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on July 31, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.





