World Renowned Biomedical Professor Jonathan Lakey Joins CancerVAX Board of Advisors

Dr. Lakey has been recognized nationally and internationally for his groundbreaking research in cell and tissue transplantation for patients suffering from diabetes and cancer

LEHI, Utah, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, reported that the Company has appointed Dr. Jonathan Lakey to CancerVAX’s Board of Advisors.

Dr. Lakey graduated from the University of Alberta with a BS, MS and PhD and received post-doctoral training in Indianapolis and Seattle. Dr. Lakey is currently the Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering and the Director of the Clinical Islet Program at University of California Irvine. Prior to that, he was the Director of the Comprehensive Tissue Bank at the University of Albert. Dr. Lakey is most well-known for co-inventing the “Edmonton Protocol”, along with Dr. James Shapiro, which aided in the improvement of islet isolation techniques for patients with Type 1 diabetes, a recognized major advancement in the treatment of diabetes. The Edmonton Protocol allows patients to receive islet transplants from the enzymes of cadavers and has had a success rate of over 75%. This development has informed treatments for diabetic patients, but has also opened the door for similar treatments for patients with cancer who have compromised organs from the disease or from chemotherapy and radiation. Dr. Lakey has done extensive research in the fields of oncology, stem cells and organ transplantation. He is the recipient of the Outstanding Leadership in Science Award from Alberta Science & Technology, Outstanding Achievement Award from the Canadian Diabetes Association, Awards from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons and was honored with the Meritorious Service Medal (2005) by the Governor-General of Canada. Dr. Lakey has published over 495 scientific papers, 45 book chapters, submitted over 500 scientific abstracts and published a book on islet isolation.

CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies said, “We are honored to have Dr. Lakey join our Board of Advisors. His decades of experience will help us better understand new ideas in oncology immunotherapy as we work on developing new cancer drugs”.

“I’m excited to be working with Ryan and the CancerVAX team. This is a noble cause and I am honored to have a part in the exciting work CancerVAX is doing”, said Dr. Lakey.

Dr. Lakey recently appeared on the CancerVAX CEO Podcast and the video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kS54nCFPPVM

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

