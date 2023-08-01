AppDirect Acquires ADCom Solutions’ NOC and VEEUE Platform to Deliver Premier Managed Services Through the Channel

Acquisition expands AppDirect’s differentiation in the market and extends its portfolio of managed services for technology advisors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced it has acquired ADCom Solutions’ Network Operations Center (NOC) and VEEUE platform. ADCom Solutions is a premier managed services provider that has been designing, implementing, and providing full management capabilities for complex IT environments globally for over 35 years. This acquisition will enable AppDirect to launch a suite of managed network and infrastructure services available through its channel of 10,000 technology advisors, providing VEEUE access to the largest network of technology advisors.





“Continuing to bring value to the channel is paramount to what we do at AppDirect. This means seeking out people, processes, and tools to help us achieve this goal,” said Renee Bergeron, COO of AppDirect. “The addition of ADCom Solutions’ NOC and VEEUE platform to our diverse catalog gives our advisors access to a new managed services portfolio and provides them with the solutions they need to thrive in a changing business landscape.”

Founded in 1985, ADCom Solutions provides managed network and infrastructure services, a monitoring platform, field services, carrier services, and other management/monitoring solutions to businesses. Its advanced NOC enables organizations to focus on their core competencies while ensuring that their network operations are managed by experienced professionals, leading to improved network performance, reduced downtime, and enhanced operational efficiency.

“We’re excited to join forces with the AppDirect team to continue to deliver relevant, high-touch managed solutions to customers, strategic providers, partners, and advisors moving forward,” said RJ Chapple, president of ADCom Solutions. “AppDirect’s investment, market-leading vision, B2B platform expertise, and development teams will accelerate our time to market with new enhancements that add significant value to the customer experience. The future shines bright with this announcement for all parties.”

ADCom Solutions’ VEEUE platform provides network and cloud monitoring with powerful analytics to deliver advanced monitoring, incident management, and business intelligence with actionable insights into the work and compute environment. The VEEUE platform will allow AppDirect’s advisors to white label and will provide them and their customers with access to see how their technology and service providers perform. With direct insights from the VEEUE platform, AppDirect advisors can take business consultation to the next level, giving them the solutions required to solve their customers’ needs around uptime and performance.

“AppDirect is committed to offer our technology advisors a comprehensive set of services and solutions to meet the demands of their customers and increase profit,” said Nicolas Desmarais, CEO and co-founder of AppDirect. “With white-labeled access to the VEEUE platform and supported by our NOC, advisors will have a competitive edge with proactive insights and monitoring capabilities they haven’t previously had.”

As part of the acquisition, ADCom Solutions’ customers will continue to receive the same, if not more enhanced, services and level of support.

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth and success.

About ADCom

ADCom Solutions is a trusted leader in building technology solutions designed to address the daily growing demands and challenges businesses face. Networks are continually evolving and are more complex than ever, and with the VEEUE® platform, ADCom delivers a user-friendly, single-pane-of-glass; monitoring and management platform, made to ensure businesses can leverage all of their advanced technologies and help to improve their daily operations, all backed with a 24x7x365, US Based, English speaking, Network Operations Center.

