Bectran to Present and Exhibit as a Platinum Partner at the Credit Research Foundation Forum & Expo in Kansas City, Missouri

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bectran, Inc., an industry leader providing cutting-edge credit, collections and accounts receivable automation software will be exhibiting as a platinum partner at Credit Research Foundation’s August Forum and Expo from August 7 to 9 in Kansas City, Missouri.

In addition to exhibiting throughout the conference, Bectran will be cohosting a session titled “Journey Toward an Electronic Credit Application” with SRS Distribution on Tuesday, August 8 from 3:00-3:45pm. The session will cover how to fully automate your customer onboarding process, fraud prevention techniques and how to adopt an automated online credit application system.

CRF supports professionals in the credit, accounts receivable and revenue cycle management industry and hosts three conferences per year. Additional conference breakout group topics include SAP and deductions management best practices, reviews of international credit risk assessments and a cash conversion cycle/cash flow forecasting course. Many networking opportunities will also be provided for attendees.

“Bectran is looking forward to exhibiting at CRF’s premier event of the year. It is always a fantastic event for client engagement and new connections. Ali Kidwai and I are also thrilled and grateful to be on the agenda for our presentation with long-term and esteemed client Chris Arrington, SVP/Chief Credit Officer at SRS Distribution,” says Dominic Biegel, Director of Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Ali Kidwai, Sean McCaffrey, Alexis Ortega and Nico Scimeca will be available throughout the conference to discuss how Bectran can transform your credit department with digital task management and process automation.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

Contact:

Nikki Sneed

(312) 962.2444

[email protected]