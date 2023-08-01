IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 30 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|55
|111.04
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,566
|111.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|90
|110.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|162
|110.22
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,998
|110.64
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|210
|110.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|768
|110.11
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|116
|110.16
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,839
|110.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|38
|113.00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|88
|113.30
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,474
|112.62
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|34
|114.80
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,566
|115.16
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|11,004
|111.42
Attachment