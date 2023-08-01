Livesport.world: Transforming Online Sports Betting with Innovation and Unmatched Features

Willemstad, Curacao–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2023) – Taiko Gaming N.V is revolutionizing the online sports betting industry with the launch of its online platform, Livesport.world. Already an established name in brick-and-mortar sports betting, Livesport.world is their first foray into online betting thanks to support from hedge fund and venture capital.

Livesport.world is a secure and fully integrated platform developed by a team with years of experience in football betting and arbitrage. Livesport.world connects users to odds from over 80 renowned bookmakers worldwide, offering a selection of 200+ real-time odds per match. The platform’s unique offerings include Arbitrage Betting (Sure Bets), leveraging the extensive odds to identify opportunities for users.

Livesport.world goes beyond traditional sportsbooks by providing comprehensive match information, including league standings, team lineups, H2H records, up-to-date team statistics, match commentary, and live scores.

In less than three months, Livesport.world has attracted over 1500 users, with total bets exceeding $40 million.

Deposits and withdrawals on Livesport.world are lightning-fast, usually processed in under five minutes, ensuring a seamless betting experience for users. By using stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) as a unified currency, Livesport.world provides users worldwide with easy access to betting while minimizing transaction fees and foreign currency exchange risks.

“We are excited to introduce Livesport.world to the world, combining cutting-edge technology, expertise, and a vast selection of bet types,” said James Anderson, CEO at Livesport.world.

“Our aim is to revolutionize online sports betting, providing unrivaled opportunities, comprehensive information, and fast transactions. Livesport.world is set to become the go-to platform for sports betting enthusiasts worldwide.”

To join the world of online sports betting and learn more about Livesport.world, visit https://livesport.world or follow us on our social media channels.

Official Livesport.world Links:

Website: https://livesport.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/livesport_world

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livesport.worldofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/livesportworld

Instagram: https://instagram.com/livesport.world

Media Contact:

Jackson Low, Head of Marketing

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175424