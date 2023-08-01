MicroStrategy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Acquired 12,800 bitcoins since Q1 for $361.4 million, or $28,233 per bitcoin

“Our new MicroStrategy ONE platform is the most important product innovation in the history of our company because it represents a fundamental shift in our industry to harness the power of business intelligence and artificial intelligence together to upgrade the way organizations do business. The growth in our recurring revenue this quarter illustrated the strength of our enterprise cloud platform, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy.

“Our bitcoin holdings increased to 152,800 bitcoins as of July 31, 2023, with the addition in the second quarter of 12,333 bitcoins being the largest increase in a single quarter since Q2 2021. We efficiently raised capital through our at-the-market equity program and used cash from operations to continue to increase bitcoins on our balance sheet. And we did so against the promising backdrop of increasing institutional interest, progress on accounting transparency, and ongoing regulatory clarity for bitcoin,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, MicroStrategy.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.4 million, a 1.4% decrease, or a 0.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $35.4 million, a 3.7% increase, or a 6.6% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.1 million, a 0.7% decrease on both a GAAP basis and non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.9 million, an 11.6% decrease, or a 10.9% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The tables provided at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in MicroStrategy’s “Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation,” which will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP loss from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impacts of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, gain on debt extinguishment, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impacts of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, (iii) a gain on debt extinguishment, and (iv) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

Conference Call

MicroStrategy will be discussing its second quarter 2023 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy Library are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of bitcoin below the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on any sales of bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company’s ability to transact in or own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of the Company’s bitcoins; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the level and terms of the Company’s substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company’s new product offerings; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company’s ability to recognize revenue; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; changes in the market price of bitcoin as of period-end and their effect on our deferred tax assets and related valuation allowance; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including levels of inflation and interest rates; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Product licenses $ 15,522 $ 20,129 $ 32,934 $ 36,642 Subscription services 19,878 14,017 38,688 26,862 Total product licenses and subscription services 35,400 34,146 71,622 63,504 Product support 66,081 66,521 131,562 133,672 Other services 18,919 21,406 39,131 44,174 Total revenues 120,400 122,073 242,315 241,350 Cost of revenues: Product licenses 444 431 978 908 Subscription services 7,216 5,498 15,072 10,908 Total product licenses and subscription services 7,660 5,929 16,050 11,816 Product support 5,816 5,127 11,584 10,318 Other services 13,645 14,148 27,428 28,747 Total cost of revenues 27,121 25,204 55,062 50,881 Gross profit 93,279 96,869 187,253 190,469 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,660 36,862 73,766 70,102 Research and development 29,354 31,790 60,712 65,313 General and administrative 28,830 28,502 56,736 55,208 Digital asset impairment losses 24,143 917,838 43,054 1,087,929 Total operating expenses 119,987 1,014,992 234,268 1,278,552 Loss from operations (26,708 ) (918,123 ) (47,015 ) (1,088,083 ) Interest expense, net (11,095 ) (13,187 ) (26,025 ) (24,226 ) Gain on debt extinguishment 0 0 44,686 0 Other (expense) income, net (250 ) 5,120 (1,693 ) 7,345 Loss before income taxes (38,053 ) (926,190 ) (30,047 ) (1,104,964 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (60,296 ) 136,108 (513,483 ) 88,085 Net income (loss) $ 22,243 $ (1,062,298 ) $ 483,436 $ (1,193,049 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 1.68 $ (94.01 ) $ 41.18 $ (105.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share 13,247 11,300 11,739 11,294 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 1.52 $ (94.01 ) $ 33.56 $ (105.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share 16,095 11,300 14,534 11,294 (1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022* (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,968 $ 43,835 Restricted cash 2,085 7,033 Accounts receivable, net 121,901 189,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,680 24,418 Total current assets 209,634 264,566 Digital assets 2,323,252 1,840,028 Property and equipment, net 30,507 32,311 Right-of-use assets 58,264 61,299 Deposits and other assets 22,421 23,916 Deferred tax assets, net 719,026 188,152 Total Assets $ 3,363,104 $ 2,410,272 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities $ 33,660 $ 42,976 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 41,492 53,716 Accrued interest 1,493 2,829 Current portion of long-term debt, net 468 454 Deferred revenue and advance payments 195,817 217,428 Total current liabilities 272,930 317,403 Long-term debt, net 2,177,974 2,378,560 Deferred revenue and advance payments 11,244 12,763 Operating lease liabilities 63,814 67,344 Other long-term liabilities 17,826 17,124 Deferred tax liabilities 198 198 Total liabilities 2,543,986 2,793,392 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 20,803 shares issued and 12,119 shares outstanding, and 18,269 shares issued and 9,585 shares outstanding, respectively 21 18 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,559,268 1,841,120 Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively (782,104 ) (782,104 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,150 ) (13,801 ) Accumulated deficit (944,919 ) (1,428,355 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 819,118 (383,120 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 3,363,104 $ 2,410,272 * Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,925 $ 22,863 Net cash used in investing activities (527,416 ) (227,019 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 525,911 218,487 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (235 ) (3,224 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,185 11,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,868 64,434 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 68,053 $ 75,541

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses $ 15,522 $ 20,129 $ 32,934 $ 36,642 Subscription services 19,878 14,017 38,688 26,862 Total product licenses and subscription services 35,400 34,146 71,622 63,504 Product support 66,081 66,521 131,562 133,672 Other services: Consulting 17,980 20,273 37,317 41,708 Education 939 1,133 1,814 2,466 Total other services 18,919 21,406 39,131 44,174 Total revenues 120,400 122,073 242,315 241,350 Cost of revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses 444 431 978 908 Subscription services 7,216 5,498 15,072 10,908 Total product licenses and subscription services 7,660 5,929 16,050 11,816 Product support 5,816 5,127 11,584 10,318 Other services: Consulting 13,180 12,837 26,192 26,137 Education 465 1,311 1,236 2,610 Total other services 13,645 14,148 27,428 28,747 Total cost of revenues 27,121 25,204 55,062 50,881 Gross profit $ 93,279 $ 96,869 $ 187,253 $ 190,469

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Approximate Digital Asset Digital Asset Digital Asset Approximate Average Source of Capital Original Cost Impairment Carrying Number of Purchase or Used to Purchase Basis Losses Value Bitcoins Held Sale Price Per Bitcoin (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (Disposed) * Bitcoin Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 3,751,529 $ (901,319 ) $ 2,850,210 124,391 $ 30,159 Digital asset purchases (a) 215,500 215,500 4,827 44,645 Digital asset impairment losses (170,091 ) (170,091 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 3,967,029 $ (1,071,410 ) $ 2,895,619 129,218 $ 30,700 Digital asset purchases (b) 10,000 10,000 481 20,790 Digital asset impairment losses (917,838 ) (917,838 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 3,977,029 $ (1,989,248 ) $ 1,987,781 129,699 $ 30,664 Digital asset purchases (c) 5,978 5,978 301 19,860 Digital asset impairment losses (727 ) (727 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 3,983,007 $ (1,989,975 ) $ 1,993,032 130,000 $ 30,639 Digital asset purchases (d) 56,443 56,443 3,204 17,616 Digital asset impairment losses (198,557 ) (198,557 ) Digital asset sales ** (46,260 ) 35,370 (10,890 ) (704 ) 16,786 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 3,993,190 $ (2,153,162 ) $ 1,840,028 132,500 $ 30,137 Digital asset purchases (e) 179,275 179,275 7,500 23,903 Digital asset impairment losses (18,911 ) (18,911 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 4,172,465 $ (2,172,073 ) $ 2,000,392 140,000 $ 29,803 Digital asset purchases (f) 347,003 347,003 12,333 28,136 Digital asset impairment losses (24,143 ) (24,143 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 4,519,468 $ (2,196,216 ) $ 2,323,252 152,333 $ 29,668

* MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. ** In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy sold approximately 704 bitcoins having an original cost basis of $46.3 million and cumulative digital asset impairment losses of $35.4 million, resulting in a carrying value of $10.9 million at the time of sale. The approximately 704 bitcoins were sold for cash proceeds of $11.8 million, net of fees and expenses, resulting in gains on sale of $0.9 million. (a) In the first quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $190.5 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2025 Secured Term Loan and Excess Cash. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (c) In the third quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (d) In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $44.6 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and $11.8 million in proceeds from sales of bitcoin. (e) In the first quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $179.3 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program. (f) In the second quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $336.9 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and Excess Cash.

