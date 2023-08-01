MicroStrategy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Acquired 12,800 bitcoins since Q1 for $361.4 million, or $28,233 per bitcoin
  • As of July 31, 2023, held 152,800 bitcoins acquired for total cost of $4.53 billion, or $29,672 per bitcoin
  • Total Revenues of $120.4 million, 1% decrease year-over-year, flat at constant currency
  • Software Licenses Revenues of $35.4 million, 4% increase year-over-year, 7% on a constant currency basis
  • Subscription Services Revenues of $19.9 million, 42% increase year-over-year, 44% on a constant currency basis

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 (the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year).


“Our new MicroStrategy ONE platform is the most important product innovation in the history of our company because it represents a fundamental shift in our industry to harness the power of business intelligence and artificial intelligence together to upgrade the way organizations do business. The growth in our recurring revenue this quarter illustrated the strength of our enterprise cloud platform, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy.

“Our bitcoin holdings increased to 152,800 bitcoins as of July 31, 2023, with the addition in the second quarter of 12,333 bitcoins being the largest increase in a single quarter since Q2 2021. We efficiently raised capital through our at-the-market equity program and used cash from operations to continue to increase bitcoins on our balance sheet. And we did so against the promising backdrop of increasing institutional interest, progress on accounting transparency, and ongoing regulatory clarity for bitcoin,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, MicroStrategy.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.4 million, a 1.4% decrease, or a 0.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $35.4 million, a 3.7% increase, or a 6.6% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.1 million, a 0.7% decrease on both a GAAP basis and non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.9 million, an 11.6% decrease, or a 10.9% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $93.3 million, representing a 77.5% gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $96.9 million, representing a gross margin of 79.4%, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.0 million, an 88.2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses include impairment losses on the Company’s digital assets, which were $24.1 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $917.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Loss from Operations and Net Income (Loss): Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $26.7 million, compared to $918.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.2 million, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $1.062 billion, or $94.01 per share on a diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2022. Digital asset impairment losses of $24.1 million and $917.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were reflected in these amounts. Benefit from income taxes of $60.3 million and provision for income taxes of $136.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were reflected in net income (loss).
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $66.0 million, as compared to $43.8 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $22.1 million.
  • Digital Assets: As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of the Company’s digital assets (comprised of approximately 152,333 bitcoins) was $2.323 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.196 billion since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $15,251. As of June 30, 2023, the original cost basis and market value of the Company’s bitcoin were $4.519 billion and $4.625 billion, respectively, which reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $29,668 and a market price per bitcoin of $30,361.51, respectively.
  • Sales Agreement: On May 1, 2023, MicroStrategy entered into a Sales Agreement (the “2023 Sales Agreement”) with Cowen and Company, LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC as agents (collectively, the “2023 Sales Agents”), pursuant to which MicroStrategy may issue and sell shares of its class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $625.0 million from time to time through the 2023 Sales Agents. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued and sold 1,079,170 shares of its class A common stock under the 2023 Sales Agreement for aggregate net proceeds (less sales commissions and expenses) of approximately $333.5 million. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $290.0 million of the Company’s class A common stock remained available for issuance and sale pursuant to the 2023 Sales Agreement.

The tables provided at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in MicroStrategy’s “Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation,” which will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP loss from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impacts of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, gain on debt extinguishment, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impacts of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, (iii) a gain on debt extinguishment, and (iv) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

Conference Call

MicroStrategy will be discussing its second quarter 2023 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy Library are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of bitcoin below the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on any sales of bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company’s ability to transact in or own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of the Company’s bitcoins; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the level and terms of the Company’s substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company’s new product offerings; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company’s ability to recognize revenue; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; changes in the market price of bitcoin as of period-end and their effect on our deferred tax assets and related valuation allowance; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including levels of inflation and interest rates; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses

 

$

15,522

 

 

$

20,129

 

 

$

32,934

 

 

$

36,642

 

Subscription services

 

 

19,878

 

 

 

14,017

 

 

 

38,688

 

 

 

26,862

 

Total product licenses and subscription services

 

 

35,400

 

 

 

34,146

 

 

 

71,622

 

 

 

63,504

 

Product support

 

 

66,081

 

 

 

66,521

 

 

 

131,562

 

 

 

133,672

 

Other services

 

 

18,919

 

 

 

21,406

 

 

 

39,131

 

 

 

44,174

 

Total revenues

 

 

120,400

 

 

 

122,073

 

 

 

242,315

 

 

 

241,350

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses

 

 

444

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

978

 

 

 

908

 

Subscription services

 

 

7,216

 

 

 

5,498

 

 

 

15,072

 

 

 

10,908

 

Total product licenses and subscription services

 

 

7,660

 

 

 

5,929

 

 

 

16,050

 

 

 

11,816

 

Product support

 

 

5,816

 

 

 

5,127

 

 

 

11,584

 

 

 

10,318

 

Other services

 

 

13,645

 

 

 

14,148

 

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

28,747

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

27,121

 

 

 

25,204

 

 

 

55,062

 

 

 

50,881

 

Gross profit

 

 

93,279

 

 

 

96,869

 

 

 

187,253

 

 

 

190,469

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

37,660

 

 

 

36,862

 

 

 

73,766

 

 

 

70,102

 

Research and development

 

 

29,354

 

 

 

31,790

 

 

 

60,712

 

 

 

65,313

 

General and administrative

 

 

28,830

 

 

 

28,502

 

 

 

56,736

 

 

 

55,208

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

24,143

 

 

 

917,838

 

 

 

43,054

 

 

 

1,087,929

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

119,987

 

 

 

1,014,992

 

 

 

234,268

 

 

 

1,278,552

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(26,708

)

 

 

(918,123

)

 

 

(47,015

)

 

 

(1,088,083

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(11,095

)

 

 

(13,187

)

 

 

(26,025

)

 

 

(24,226

)

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

44,686

 

 

 

0

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(250

)

 

 

5,120

 

 

 

(1,693

)

 

 

7,345

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(38,053

)

 

 

(926,190

)

 

 

(30,047

)

 

 

(1,104,964

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(60,296

)

 

 

136,108

 

 

 

(513,483

)

 

 

88,085

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

22,243

 

 

$

(1,062,298

)

 

$

483,436

 

 

$

(1,193,049

)

Basic earnings (loss) per share (1)

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

(94.01

)

 

$

41.18

 

 

$

(105.64

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share

 

 

13,247

 

 

 

11,300

 

 

 

11,739

 

 

 

11,294

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

(94.01

)

 

$

33.56

 

 

$

(105.64

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

 

16,095

 

 

 

11,300

 

 

 

14,534

 

 

 

11,294

 
 

(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)
 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022*

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

65,968

 

 

$

43,835

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,085

 

 

 

7,033

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

121,901

 

 

 

189,280

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

19,680

 

 

 

24,418

 

Total current assets

 

 

209,634

 

 

 

264,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital assets

 

 

2,323,252

 

 

 

1,840,028

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

30,507

 

 

 

32,311

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

58,264

 

 

 

61,299

 

Deposits and other assets

 

 

22,421

 

 

 

23,916

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

719,026

 

 

 

188,152

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,363,104

 

 

$

2,410,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities

 

$

33,660

 

 

$

42,976

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

 

41,492

 

 

 

53,716

 

Accrued interest

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

2,829

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

 

468

 

 

 

454

 

Deferred revenue and advance payments

 

 

195,817

 

 

 

217,428

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

272,930

 

 

 

317,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

2,177,974

 

 

 

2,378,560

 

Deferred revenue and advance payments

 

 

11,244

 

 

 

12,763

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

63,814

 

 

 

67,344

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

17,826

 

 

 

17,124

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

198

 

 

 

198

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,543,986

 

 

 

2,793,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 20,803 shares issued and 12,119 shares outstanding, and 18,269 shares issued and 9,585 shares outstanding, respectively

 

 

21

 

 

 

18

 

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,559,268

 

 

 

1,841,120

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively

 

 

(782,104

)

 

 

(782,104

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(13,150

)

 

 

(13,801

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(944,919

)

 

 

(1,428,355

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

819,118

 

 

 

(383,120

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

$

3,363,104

 

 

$

2,410,272

 
 

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)
 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

18,925

 

 

$

22,863

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(527,416

)

 

 

(227,019

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

525,911

 

 

 

218,487

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(235

)

 

 

(3,224

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

17,185

 

 

 

11,107

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

50,868

 

 

 

64,434

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

68,053

 

 

$

75,541

 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL

(in thousands)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses and subscription services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses

 

$

15,522

 

 

$

20,129

 

 

$

32,934

 

 

$

36,642

 

Subscription services

 

 

19,878

 

 

 

14,017

 

 

 

38,688

 

 

 

26,862

 

Total product licenses and subscription services

 

 

35,400

 

 

 

34,146

 

 

 

71,622

 

 

 

63,504

 

Product support

 

 

66,081

 

 

 

66,521

 

 

 

131,562

 

 

 

133,672

 

Other services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consulting

 

 

17,980

 

 

 

20,273

 

 

 

37,317

 

 

 

41,708

 

Education

 

 

939

 

 

 

1,133

 

 

 

1,814

 

 

 

2,466

 

Total other services

 

 

18,919

 

 

 

21,406

 

 

 

39,131

 

 

 

44,174

 

Total revenues

 

 

120,400

 

 

 

122,073

 

 

 

242,315

 

 

 

241,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses and subscription services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product licenses

 

 

444

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

978

 

 

 

908

 

Subscription services

 

 

7,216

 

 

 

5,498

 

 

 

15,072

 

 

 

10,908

 

Total product licenses and subscription services

 

 

7,660

 

 

 

5,929

 

 

 

16,050

 

 

 

11,816

 

Product support

 

 

5,816

 

 

 

5,127

 

 

 

11,584

 

 

 

10,318

 

Other services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consulting

 

 

13,180

 

 

 

12,837

 

 

 

26,192

 

 

 

26,137

 

Education

 

 

465

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

2,610

 

Total other services

 

 

13,645

 

 

 

14,148

 

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

28,747

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

27,121

 

 

 

25,204

 

 

 

55,062

 

 

 

50,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

$

93,279

 

 

$

96,869

 

 

$

187,253

 

 

$

190,469

 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS

(unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Approximate

 

 

Digital Asset

 

 

Digital Asset

 

 

Digital Asset

 

 

Approximate

 

 

Average

Source of Capital

 

Original Cost

 

 

Impairment

 

 

Carrying

 

 

Number of

 

 

Purchase or

Used to Purchase

 

Basis

 

 

Losses

 

 

Value

 

 

Bitcoins Held

 

 

Sale Price Per

 

 

Bitcoin

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(Disposed) *

 

 

Bitcoin

 

Balance at December 31, 2021

 

 

 

$

3,751,529

 

 

$

(901,319

)

 

$

2,850,210

 

 

 

124,391

 

 

$

30,159

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(a)

 

 

215,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

215,500

 

 

 

4,827

 

 

 

44,645

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(170,091

)

 

 

(170,091

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at March 31, 2022

 

 

 

$

3,967,029

 

 

$

(1,071,410

)

 

$

2,895,619

 

 

 

129,218

 

 

$

30,700

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(b)

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

20,790

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(917,838

)

 

 

(917,838

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at June 30, 2022

 

 

 

$

3,977,029

 

 

$

(1,989,248

)

 

$

1,987,781

 

 

 

129,699

 

 

$

30,664

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(c)

 

 

5,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,978

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

19,860

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(727

)

 

 

(727

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at September 30, 2022

 

 

 

$

3,983,007

 

 

$

(1,989,975

)

 

$

1,993,032

 

 

 

130,000

 

 

$

30,639

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(d)

 

 

56,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,443

 

 

 

3,204

 

 

 

17,616

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(198,557

)

 

 

(198,557

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital asset sales **

 

 

 

 

(46,260

)

 

 

35,370

 

 

 

(10,890

)

 

 

(704

)

 

 

16,786

 

Balance at December 31, 2022

 

 

 

$

3,993,190

 

 

$

(2,153,162

)

 

$

1,840,028

 

 

 

132,500

 

 

$

30,137

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(e)

 

 

179,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

179,275

 

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

23,903

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18,911

)

 

 

(18,911

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at March 31, 2023

 

 

 

$

4,172,465

 

 

$

(2,172,073

)

 

$

2,000,392

 

 

 

140,000

 

 

$

29,803

 

Digital asset purchases

 

(f)

 

 

347,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

347,003

 

 

 

12,333

 

 

 

28,136

 

Digital asset impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(24,143

)

 

 

(24,143

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at June 30, 2023

 

 

 

$

4,519,468

 

 

$

(2,196,216

)

 

$

2,323,252

 

 

 

152,333

 

 

$

29,668

 

*

MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

**

In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy sold approximately 704 bitcoins having an original cost basis of $46.3 million and cumulative digital asset impairment losses of $35.4 million, resulting in a carrying value of $10.9 million at the time of sale. The approximately 704 bitcoins were sold for cash proceeds of $11.8 million, net of fees and expenses, resulting in gains on sale of $0.9 million.

 

(a)

In the first quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $190.5 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2025 Secured Term Loan and Excess Cash.

(b)

In the second quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash.

(c)

In the third quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash.

(d)

In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $44.6 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and $11.8 million in proceeds from sales of bitcoin.

(e)

In the first quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $179.3 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program.

(f)

In the second quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $336.9 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and Excess Cash.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Shirish Jajodia

Investor Relations

[email protected]
(703) 848-8600

