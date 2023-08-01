Pallas Ventures Adds Significant Investment in UV Angel’s Series A Preferred Round Funding

WASHINGTON & GRAND HAVEN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pallas Ventures, a dual use venture capital firm specializing in national security, defense, and innovation, announced today an investment in UV Angel, an IoT-based technology company that reduces health and safety hazards. The $11M dollar Series A Round extension comes after significant market and technology advances by the company.





The UV Angel platform is the only system on the market that provides a complete end-to-end solution that can monitor building environments, analyze environmental data, integrate with building management systems, and is proven to destroy threats such as mold, viruses, bacteria. The capabilities of the UV Angel Technology Platforms are supported by thousands of successful in-field deployments as well as numerous peer reviewed and published studies.

“We are excited to partner with UV Angel, they offer the leading technology that actually destroys airborne fungi, bacteria, and viruses,“ said Tony DeMartino, Partner of Pallas Ventures. “Throughout my decades of experience in the defense community, I have seen firsthand the challenges that our military face in building and maintaining the quality of infrastructure that our troops, families, and civilian personnel deserve.”

“We believe protecting our military personnel, teachers & students, government officials, healthcare workers, and anyone within the indoor environments, is critical to present and future U.S. needs,” said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. One important impact of our technology is how our systems can monitor for mold conditions, destroy it, and help keep it from coming back, thus protecting our military personnel and their families.”

