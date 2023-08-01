SigFig Names Former UBS Executive Steve Mattus as Chief Investment Officer and GM of Digital Wealth

Mattus joins during period of high growth and strategic investments in AI intended to support the effectiveness and efficiency of advisors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SigFig, which powers a comprehensive set of interconnected digital wealth solutions for advisors and clients, today announced that Steven Mattus, a wealth management veteran of more than 30 years, is joining the company in the new role of Chief Investment Officer and General Manager of Digital Wealth. Steve joins SigFig most recently from UBS. He was previously at both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank in Managing Director roles.









“We are delighted to welcome Steve and look forward to his leadership as the company enters the next stage of growth,” said Mike Sha, CEO and Co-founder, SigFig. “Steve uniquely brings a breadth of industry expertise and knowledge combined with first-hand insight on where the industry is heading. While at UBS, Steve was one of our key strategic partners and is deeply aware of the pain points for financial advisors that our technology solves. He will be instrumental in overseeing client portfolio strategies as we continue to scale, add new partners and make strategic investments in AI to help advisors become more effective.”

Mattus was most recently Global Co-Head, Investment Management & Head of Advisory & Planning Products Americas, at UBS where he led the investment product, advisory, wealth planning and sales organization —with $6B+ annual revenue —and was responsible for servicing 6,000 financial advisors and more than $1.5 trillion of client assets.

“Many wealth managers have been relying on the same processes for decades, but the fintech sector and SigFig in particular has been rapidly innovating to change that,” said Steve Mattus, Chief Investment Officer and GM of Digital Wealth at SigFig. “Banks just aren’t equipped to build the same technology solutions as quickly or as well as fintechs—but together they make great partners. Having worked with SigFig for some time, I am confident that the company is well positioned for high growth and greater market share, and am pleased to join the team.”

Prior to UBS, Mattus was Managing Director, Head of Global Products and Solutions – Americas at Deutsche Bank and also spent more than 20 years at Credit Suisse where he held a number of senior management positions, including Head of Private Banking Assets & Investments for the Americas.

At UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, Mattus built and led highly effective and diverse investment sales, due diligence, trading, portfolio construction, investment advisory, alternative investments, insured solutions, structured products, and wealth planning teams that partnered with the industry’s leading financial advisors to advise America’s wealthiest families.

As Chief Investment Officer, Mattus will lead SigFig’s investment strategy, style and policies. As General Manager of SigFig’s Digital Wealth Platform, he will oversee the company’s suite of software solutions including SigFig Digital Advice and SigFig Digital Advice Pro, powering the more than $50 billion assets on the SigFig platform.

About SigFig

SigFig powers a comprehensive set of interconnected digital wealth solutions for advisors and clients. SigFig enables client directed investment programs, reimagines the advisor-led experience through a modern managed accounts platform, and provides collaboration tools to create new distribution channels for financial services firms. Its focus is on assisting and improving home office compliance and provider efficiency and reach, so they can spend more time on what matters. Founded in 2006, SigFig works with leading financial institutions such as UBS, Wells Fargo, Citizens, Santander, and Scotiabank. Learn more at sigfig.com.

