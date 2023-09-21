Academic Labs Leverages AI and Crypto to Make Quality Education Accessible Globally

SINGAPORE, Sept 21, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Academic Labs, an emerging player in the global edtech space, has announced the official launch of its new online learning platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to deliver personalized and engaging education experiences.

“Artificial Intelligence, or AI, has the potential to greatly enhance the learning experience. It can provide personalized learning paths, adapt to the learning pace of individual students, and provide instant feedback. This can help in identifying and addressing gaps in understanding much faster than traditional methods,” commented John Ng Pangilinan, Board Advisor at Academic Labs and the founder & managing partner at Signum Capital.

Academic Labs aims to disrupt the e-learning sector by creating a decentralized, community-driven platform that makes quality education accessible to all, especially students in developing countries.

At the core of Academic Labs’ offering is an AI-based engine that provides adaptive learning pathways personalized to each student’s strengths and weaknesses. The system analyzes large volumes of data to understand the learning patterns and pain points of individuals. It then prescribes targeted content and assessments to address knowledge gaps.

This data-driven approach also enables educators and institutions to gain key insights into student performance and engagement. The platform further leverages AI and machine learning to reduce administrative tasks, allowing teachers to dedicate more time to teaching and mentorship.

In addition to AI, Academic Labs also incorporates blockchain technology and token-based incentives to facilitate transactions between platform participants. Users can earn Academic Labs’ Ethereum-based utility token, ACAD, by consuming educational content, performing well on assessments, and providing feedback.

“The decentralization offered by these tokens is quite promising. As opposed to relying on traditional financial systems, the ACAD tokens make cross-border transactions simpler and less costly,” said John Ng Pangilinan. “Additionally, the tokens are an integral part of the gamified learning approach taken by Academic Labs. Students can earn these tokens as they advance in their learning, providing both an incentive and a sense of accomplishment.”

ACAD tokens allow learners to pay for courses and access premium platform features. Educators can also be rewarded in ACAD tokens for creating engaging content. This token-based economy aims to nurture a vibrant educational ecosystem.

While integrating cutting-edge technology, Academic Labs also has a strong social purpose. The team aims to collaborate with non-profits to provide free access to their platform for disadvantaged students globally. The adaptive AI system makes quality learning content accessible to these students in a personalized manner.

“Academic Labs, with its mission of leveraging blockchain and AI technologies, is at the forefront of this educational transformation. The platform is designed to deliver highly adaptive and fun learning experiences in these critical areas. Importantly, it’s making these subjects accessible to anyone, globally. The goal here is not just about imparting knowledge, but about equipping individuals with skills that can empower them in the rapidly changing digital landscape,” commented John Ng Pangilinan.

The focus areas for Academic Labs’ curriculum include English communication, programming, cryptography, and blockchain application development. Students can progress through self-paced courses and interactive modules covering these subjects via gamified lesson content.

Academic Labs has also launched an ‘NFT Scholarship Program’ where high-performing students can receive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) certificates. These NFTs will contain metadata reflecting the student’s credentials and achievements.

According to Ng, “My educational background indeed plays a significant role in shaping my investment strategy, especially in emerging technologies. Studying both Mechatronics and Business gave me a unique understanding of technology and its intersection with commerce. This dual perspective allows me to evaluate tech startups not only based on their technological innovation but also on their business models, market potential, and their ability to generate sustainable growth.”

His bullish outlook on AI and blockchain technologies was a key driver behind his strategic investment into Academic Labs.

The innovative edtech startup has already attracted funding from several crypto native venture capital firms who share the founders’ vision. Academic Labs aims to collaborate with educational institutions and content creators worldwide to expand its catalog of learning content.

With this technology-focused approach, Academic Labs hopes to spearhead the transformation of online education and training for learners of all ages and backgrounds.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is developing an AI WEB 3 Education platform that uses its native token ACAD to incentivize content developers to create fun gamified learning content, quizzes and videos focusing on learning English and Blockchain knowledge/programming. Good quality content developers can monetize their work using PUBLISHER NFTS and achieve REPUTATION NFTs from users’ feedback on their work.

