AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of John Orwin as Chairman of the Board of Directors

After more than 15 years serving on AnaptysBio’s Board of Directors, Jamie Topper, M.D., Ph.D., is stepping down and will serve as an advisor to the Board through Q1 2024

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced it has appointed John Orwin chairman of the AnaptysBio Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome John to Anaptys’ Board of Directors as chairman. With more than 25 years of diverse experience across the biopharmaceutical landscape, John brings a track record of substantial accomplishment across our sector as a biotech CEO and Board member. We welcome John’s guidance and expertise in later-stage drug development, commercial planning and overall corporate strategy as we focus on broadly developing our differentiated immune cell modulators, including our two checkpoint agonists, in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “We thank Jamie for his many years of service to the Board and his partnership over the past year as we successfully refocused our strategy on diseases with clear biology supporting immune cell modulation, high unmet need and large commercial potential.”

Currently, Mr. Orwin serves on the Board of Directors of Seagen, Inc., Travere Therapeutics and Cargo Therapeutics. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Array BioPharma, Inc. Mr. Orwin also currently serves as president and CEO of Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and previously was the CEO of Relypsa, until its acquisition by Galenica, and CEO of Affymax. In building successful businesses and commercializing a range of blockbuster products, he has held leadership roles in marketing, sales and operations for Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, Alza Pharmaceuticals, Sangstat Medical Corporation, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Schering-Plough Corporation. Mr. Orwin holds a master’s degree in business administration from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

“It is an incredibly exciting time at Anaptys as they advance their portfolio of novel, best-in-class immune cell modulators to treat diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis,” said Mr. Orwin. “Anaptys is advancing the field of immunology and inflammation with a high level of executional excellence, expertise and commitment. I’m honored to work collaboratively with this Board and leadership team that is inspired by and committed to its vision to transform patient health by delivering innovative immunology therapeutics.”

Dr. Topper has served on the AnaptysBio Board of Directors since 2007 and as chairman since 2015. During this tenure, he has overseen the evolution of AnaptysBio from an early-stage antibody generation platform to a clinical-stage organization. Dr. Topper will remain in a transitionary role as an advisor to the Board through Q1 2024.

“It has been an honor to serve on this dynamic Board of Directors. I leave knowing that the Board and company are in good hands as they embark on the next stage of development,” said Dr. Topper. “I look forward to supporting John, Dan, the Board and the rest of the team in a transitionary capacity as well as following the Anaptys story as they focus on the development of their immune cell modulator portfolio, an exciting new frontier in the area of medicine.”

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a planned Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, currently in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, AnaptysBio has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. AnaptysBio has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: whether any of the Company’s products will be best in class; and the company’s ability to find a licensing partner for imsidolimab or etokimab and the timing of any such transaction. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

