ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023

BAUDETTE, Minn., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 in New York City as follows:

Date:   Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
Time:   11:40am ET
     
Webcast:   Click here
     

To schedule a 1×1 meeting with the Company, please contact [email protected].

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Stories

TrueFort® Platform Now Available for Purchase on CrowdStrike Marketplace

Textron Aviation expands Interior Manufacturing Facility to support demand for custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors

AI-Supported Automated Code Remediation at Scale Is Catalyst for Mila, Moderne Partnership

CyberSaint and ACSC Research Sheds Light on Enterprise Cyber Risk Reporting Trends in Light of New SEC Rule

Cenlar’s Tarantino to Speak at DIGITAL MORTGAGE, National Mortgage News Conference

COMPASS Pathways appoints Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors

You may have missed

TrueFort® Platform Now Available for Purchase on CrowdStrike Marketplace

Textron Aviation expands Interior Manufacturing Facility to support demand for custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors

AI-Supported Automated Code Remediation at Scale Is Catalyst for Mila, Moderne Partnership

CyberSaint and ACSC Research Sheds Light on Enterprise Cyber Risk Reporting Trends in Light of New SEC Rule

Cenlar’s Tarantino to Speak at DIGITAL MORTGAGE, National Mortgage News Conference

error: Content is protected !!