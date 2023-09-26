APAC’s Best in Data-Driven Marketing and Sales Honored with TechTarget Archer Awards

Six winners across the region stand out for their use of data to power customer and prospect engagement





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, honored noteworthy technology marketing and sales leaders across Asia Pacific (APAC) with its 2023 Archer Awards. Each of the winners is fueling highly successful marketing and sales initiatives leveraging real Prospect-Level IntentTM data .

“Intent data is essential for the modern marketer and sales professional to focus their efforts on the right accounts and to influence all members of the buying team,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This select group of organizations are taking the smart approach. The winners are using intent data to power a wide array of digital advertising, demand gen, content marketing and sales engagement programs that are delivering a significant impact to their businesses.”

The Archer Awards, now in its fourth year, recognizes achievements across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to showcase great work across our region,” said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. “The Archer Awards celebrate outstanding examples of the innovations in this part of the world that often go unheralded.”

2023 Archer Award APAC Winners

Digital Marketer of the Year – CrowdStrike APJ

CrowdStrike APJ Digital Team of the Year – Cloudflare APJC

Cloudflare APJC Priority Engine TM Marketing Team of the Year – DocuSign APJ

DocuSign APJ Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year – Okta APAC

Okta APAC Best Demand Generation Program – Palo Alto Networks JAPAC

Palo Alto Networks JAPAC Best Multimedia Program – Hewlett Packard Enterprise APJ

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,100+ channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

