Avanade Appoints Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Group Chief Executive—Technology as Chair of its Board of Directors

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avanade, the leading Microsoft solutions provider, today announced that Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Group Chief Executive—Technology, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. Karthik succeeds Emma McGuigan, Accenture’s Global Lead—Enterprise & Industry Technologies, who is leaving the Avanade Board after four years in the role.

“We’re thrilled that Karthik is joining the Avanade Board of Directors. His vast experience in cloud and Data and AI will be invaluable in helping drive our next growth phase as we work with our clients to understand and navigate this next wave of digital disruption,” said Avanade chief executive officer Pam Maynard. “I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to Emma for the huge contribution she’s made to Avanade and myself, personally, over the last four years.”

Commenting on his appointment, Karthik Narain said: “I’m excited to be taking the baton from Emma and stepping into the role of Avanade Board Chair. With so much accelerated change taking place right now, and Avanade’s great team and unrivalled leadership in the Microsoft space, we are well positioned to help our clients use cloud, data and AI to transform their businesses.”

Karthik joined Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in 2015 and currently serves as group chief executive of Technology. He previously led Accenture Cloud First and was responsible for the company’s Data and AI business and growth strategy. In these roles, he led teams from across Accenture’s services to help clients move, shape and operate their businesses in the cloud and unlock the power of data and AI for enterprise reinvention. He oversees Accenture capabilities, acquisitions, talent, investments and ecosystem partnerships in public and hybrid cloud, data & AI and software engineering. Karthik is also a member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital, cloud and advisory services, industry solutions and design-led experiences across the Microsoft ecosystem. Every day, our 60,000 professionals in 26 countries make a genuine human impact for our clients, their employees and their customers.​

​We have been recognized, together with our parent Accenture, as Microsoft’s Global SI Partner of the Year more than any other company. With the most Microsoft certifications (60,000+) and 18 (out of 18) Gold-level Microsoft competencies, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses grow and solve their toughest challenges.​

​We are a people first company, committed to providing an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable being their authentic selves. As a responsible business, we are building a sustainable world and helping young people from underrepresented communities fulfill their potential.​

​Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

