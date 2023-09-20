Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023: Just Two Weeks Away and Buzzing with Anticipation

DUBAI, UAE, Sept 20, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit is generating palpable excitement within the blockchain and crypto communities, with only two weeks remaining until the event. Scheduled for October 4-5, 2023, at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, this prestigious event gathers over 3,000 blockchain entrepreneurs, crypto enthusiasts, and industry leaders from 85 countries.

The Summit is bolstered by its high-profile sponsors, including OKX as the Title Sponsor and other significant partners like Uniqan Capital, Foxify, Saitama, B2rbroker, B2BinPay, UZX, Bitunix, Tencent Cloud, Expand My Business, Avrora Metaverse, P2Pbet, Areon Network and many others who are building the future of web3 solidifying their positions in the industry.

Attendees can anticipate insightful dialogues from an illustrious panel of experts, including:

Lennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX

Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, Director at the Government of Abu Dhabi and an authority on Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence

Martin Hanzl, Head of New Technologies at EY Law

Michaël van de Poppe, CEO & Founder of MN Trading

Akshay Chopra, VP, Head of Innovation & Design at Visa CEMEA

Vladimir Nikolenko, CBDC & Digital Assets Associate Director at Accenture

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard

Sam Blatteis, CEO of The MENA Catalysts

Phillip Liu, General Manager of Tencent Cloud International in the MENA Region

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Senior Executive at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman

Adrian Zduńczyk, Founder of The Birb Nest

George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer at Bank of Georgia

A distinguished Forbes personality, Senior Producer, and Presenter, Ramia Farrage, will serve as the Master of Ceremony for the two-day duration of this anticipated Summit.

The Summit promises engaging and comprehensive discussions on groundbreaking topics, framed in their most sophisticated formats: Investment and Trading Strategies: The Future Landscape; Decentralized Finance (DeFi): New Frontiers; Transitioning from Web2 to Web3: A Roadmap; Regulatory Frameworks for Cryptocurrency Usage; Seamless Payment Applications in Blockchain; The Intersection of AI and Web3: A Harmonious Convergence, among many others.

The event is uniquely positioned to attract a diverse cross-section of stakeholders, including C-level decision-makers, venture capitalists, blockchain entrepreneurs more than 100 global media organizations, institutional and private investors, influencers, and many others. The Happy Bird tickets for the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023 are nearing a sold-out status, and soon only Lazy Bird tickets will be available. For individuals aiming to dive deep into groundbreaking innovations, eager to network with global decision-makers from all around the world, or interested in exploring the Dubai’s web3 market, the time to act is now.

Exceptional Perks for Attendees

Emirates Airlines, as the Official Airline partner, is offering exclusive travel discounts for global attendees of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit. To further enhance attendee convenience, the organziers also provide specially discounted room rates at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center.

Event Info:

Event name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit

Dates: October 4-5, 2023

Event website: https://beconomydubai.com

Last Happy – Bird tickets: https://beconomydubai.com/tickets

Event hashtag: #BESUMMIT Dubai 2023

