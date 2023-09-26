Cannabis Industry Leaders Launch ‘Cannabis OneClick’ to Connect Cannabis and Hemp Operators with Top-Rated Service Providers

New Marketplace Helps Licensees Identify the Best Service Providers the Sector has to Offer

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simplifya , the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, Ceylon Solutions , a software development company serving the cannabis industry, and Shield Compliance , which offers a comprehensive BSA/AML compliance management platform for cannabis banking, announced the launch of Cannabis OneClick , a marketplace for licensed cannabis and hemp operators to quickly and easily find the top-rated and most experienced service providers in the industry. The services available on the Cannabis OneClick platform include banking, insurance, legal, compliance, payroll, delivery, cash logistics, point-of-sale, software development, and search engine optimization.

All service providers listed in the marketplace have been brought on via invitation or through a highly vetted application process. This guarantees a trusted network for operators, and peace of mind knowing they are sourcing the most proven and reputable vendors. In addition, OneClick is designed to save licensees both time and money. Each OneClick vendor is required to provide rates and discounts not available anywhere else. Additionally, operators can easily store their information within the platform to leverage when searching for numerous services.

“New markets are often saturated with unproven service providers, and it can be difficult to know who you can trust,” said Marion Mariathasan, Chairman and Founder of Ceylon Solutions, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplifya . “OneClick was launched to cut through the uncertainty of finding the right vendor. We’ve been working across the cannabis industry for eight years, and in that time, we’ve been able to narrow down the best services the sector has to offer. Licensees can find that network in one easy place, giving them a clearer pathway to success.”

“The cannabis industry has enough hurdles and complexity to navigate; connecting licensees with reputable vendors should not be one of them,” said Tony Repanich, President and CEO of Shield Compliance . “Cannabis OneClick improves access and elevates the quality of professional services available to licensed cannabis and hemp businesses, enabling them to operate with greater ease and confidence.”

OneClick’s lineup of vendors at launch includes seasoned service providers such as Sound Community Bank, Hub Insurance, Dart Bank, CannGen, Vicente, IMA Financial Group, Comploy, and many more.

Trent Woloveck, Chief Strategy Director at Jushi : “By leveraging the network of highly-vetted vendor relationships that Cannabis OneClick provides, this partnership is relieving a significant burden for operators. Whether launching in a new market when efficiency and experience are most crucial, or in existing markets where you need a vendor who you know is going to be around to help well into the future – we are looking forward to making use of the platform.”

Kris Puleo, Commercial Accounts Manager at Sound Community Bank : “Being on the OneClick marketplace is a seal of approval from some of the most experienced cannabis industry leaders. Not only does this help service providers connect with strong clients, it highlights their commitment to quality. With all of the difficulties the cannabis community faces, it is important to look out for one another, and this platform is a great step in that direction.”

For more information, visit https://www.cannabisoneclick.com/

About Simplifya

Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45 percent. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com .

About Ceylon Solutions

Ceylon Solutions is more than your standard development shop. Our goal is to become an extension of our Partner company’s team; powering all of your technology needs behind the scenes as we have been doing for over 15 years. Founded in 2005, Ceylon Solutions has developed hundreds of projects in multiple industries. Since 2016, we’ve been established as one of the leading software development companies in the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.ceylonsolutions.com .

About Shield Compliance

Shield Compliance transforms how financial institutions serve the legal cannabis market. Its purpose-built BSA/AML compliance management software solution sits behind the financial institution to simplify compliance, automate processes across multiple data sources, create efficiencies, unlock new revenue, and scale operations. With real-time monitoring and comprehensive reporting capabilities, Shield Compliance sets the standard for compliance excellence in cannabis banking. For more information, visit shieldbanking.com or contact [email protected] .