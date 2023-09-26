Carmot Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Featuring Clinical Data from its Pipeline of Treatments for Obesity and Diabetes at the 59th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting

– Phase 1 data for CT-388, a once-weekly injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes –

– Phase 1b data for CT-868, a once-daily injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist in development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes with overweight or obesity –

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmot Therapeutics Inc. (Carmot), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapeutics for people with metabolic diseases, today announced two oral presentations to take place at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting from October 2-6, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. Details regarding the clinical data presentations are as follows:

Title: CT-388, a once-weekly dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulator, is safe, well-tolerated, and produces more than 8% weight loss in 4 weeks in overweight and obese adults Authors: M. Chakravarthy, F. Argüelles-Tello, A. Sun, M. Elliott, L. Acosta, J. Rankin, S. Hansen Oral Session: Activating two or three G’s; one of us is lonely October 3 from 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CEST Title: Body weight independent effects of CT-868, a signaling biased dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator, on glucose homeostasis in overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes Authors: M. Hompesch, M. Elliott, M. Hernandez, S. Hansen, A. Macias, M. Chakravarthy Oral Session: Incretins and glucagon in action October 4 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CEST

Carmot’s pipeline includes:

CT-388 (once-weekly injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist) is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in participants with overweight/obesity with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). Carmot expects to initiate additional Phase 2 trials for obesity and T2D.

CT-868 (once-daily injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist) has completed the following clinical trials: (i) Phase 1 clinical trial in adult volunteers with overweight/obesity to assess safety/tolerability and pharmacokinetics, (ii) Phase 1b mechanism of action (MOA) study in adults with overweight/obesity with and without T2D to assess its impact on glucose homeostasis, and (iii) Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in participants with overweight/obesity with T2D to assess glycemic control efficacy and safety/tolerability. Carmot has recently initiated an additional Phase 1 MOA study in adults with overweight/obesity with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and expects to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in participants with overweight/obesity with T1D.

CT-996 (once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist) is currently in a multi-arm, multi-cohort Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with overweight/obesity as well as in patients with T2D.

A long-acting peptide tyrosine-tyrosine (PYY) analogue, which is in preclinical development.

About Carmot Therapeutics

Carmot is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapeutics for people living with metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes. Carmot’s expertise in metabolic biology has enabled the development of a broad pipeline of therapeutics, including three clinical candidates: CT-388 (once-weekly injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist), CT-868 (once-daily injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist) and CT-996 (once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist), and others in preclinical development. All of these are proprietary novel compounds, wholly-owned by Carmot, that have the potential to deliver an enhanced treatment response in people with metabolic diseases. For more information, visit the Carmot Therapeutics website and follow us on LinkedIn .

