Chiro’s By Jigyasa, an online retailer of traditional and contemporary Indian clothing, launched a new collection of 1-minute sarees.

Katy, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2023) – Chiro’s By Jigyasa’s recently launched pre-stitched sarees are designed to be worn in one step, making them ideal for busy women who don’t have time to pleat and drape a traditional saree. Available in a variety of fabrics, colors, and sequin finishes, the new one-minute sarees make time-saving solutions for weddings and parties.

More details can be found at https://www.chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/1minute-saree.

Chiro’s By Jigyasa Launches Ready-Made, 1-Minute Sarees for Parties & Weddings

With the launch, the store’s ready-made sarees come as 2-piece sets comprising the saree worn as a skirt with hooks as well as a separate blouse. In addition to choosing a style from Chiro’s By Jigyasa’s pre-made collection, customers can request any other saree from the website to be converted.

In the recently available collection, customers can find embellished georgette sarees with spaghetti straps and backless, and sweetheart neck blouses. Color choices include moss, baby blue, dark green, and iridium. “Designed for the busy fashionista, the dazzling sequins glisten with every step, ensuring you steal the spotlight wherever you go,” said Jigyasa Anand of Chiro’s By Jigyasa.

Another style from the store’s new 1-minute saree line is an ash-colored option featuring a v-neck blouse with elbow sleeves. This saree comes with a belt to accentuate the waistline.

Customers looking for traditional silk sarees can find various styles in Chiro’s By Jigyasa’s latest collection. One choice is a red saree made from Banarasi silk – a fine silk variant originating from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, India, known for its intricate brocade work. The store’s garment is decorated with Gota Patti applique embroidery in gold.

An alternative design from the new range is a yellow Banarasi silk saree with gold zari embroidery, contrasting red piping, beadwork, and tassels. Underskirts and petticoats are available for all the store’s designs.

With the latest launch, Chiro’s By Jigyasa continues to provide a wide variety of Indian clothing for men, women, and children. Items can be shipped worldwide.

Jigyasa Anand said, “Sarees have always been an integral part of Indian culture and tradition. Over the years, sarees have gone through many transformations to cater to changing fashion trends. One-minute sarees are the latest addition to the saree family and are perfect for women who are always on the go.”

