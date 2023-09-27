Cloudflare and Meta Collaborate to Make Llama 2 Available Globally

Llama 2 now available for global usage on Cloudflare’s serverless platform, providing privacy-first, local inference to all

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a partnership with Meta to make the Llama 2 open source large language model (LLM) available to developers building AI applications on Cloudflare’s developer platform, Workers.





Until recently, the only way to have access to an LLM was through calls to proprietary models. Training LLMs is a serious investment — in time, computing, and financial resources — and thus not something that’s accessible to most developers. Meta’s release of Llama 2, a publicly available LLM, has presented a major shift, allowing developers to run and deploy their own LLMs. However, this still requires access to, and managing, the infrastructure to run the LLM.

Now, more than a million developers already building on Cloudflare have access to a leading LLM to enrich their applications. Cloudflare’s hyper-distributed edge network will enable developers anywhere to build applications with Llama 2. And with Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite, they will be able to do this while controlling where their data is handled. Cloudflare’s privacy-first approach to application development can help companies earn trust with their customers by ensuring data used for inference is not used for training or improving the LLM.

“Giving every developer access to Llama 2, one of the most robust LLMs to date, no configuration required, is going to propel generative AI forward in ways we’ve only imagined so far,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder, Cloudflare. “Meta has been a great contributor to the open source community, and bringing that same approach to AI is going to help ensure that powerful AI is accessible to all developers, and their communities, around the world, with data localization built in.”

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare’s products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Cloudflare’s products and technology, Cloudflare’s expected partnership with Meta and the potential resulting benefits to Cloudflare customers, the potential benefits to customers from the expected ability to integrate Cloudflare and Meta products and technology, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers through Cloudflare’s partnership with Meta, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 3, 2023, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Cloudflare, Inc.



Daniella Vallurupalli



Vice President, Head of Global Communications



[email protected]