CloudSponge Unveils ‘Better Sharing’ to Transform Email Sharing for WordPress Websites

User-Friendly Tool Allows WordPress Users to Easily Share Links Via Email, Offers Seamless Integration with CloudSponge’s Popular Contact Picker

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a bid to alleviate the challenges of email sharing for website visitors, CloudSponge has officially launched “Better Sharing,” a WordPress plugin designed to make it easier for users to share content with their email contacts. Designed for seamless integration with CloudSponge’s acclaimed Contact Picker tool, Better Sharing offers users swift access to multiple address books, streamlining the sharing process. This innovative combination not only enhances the user experience but also empowers marketers with a robust tool to amplify referral success.

The development of Better Sharing was driven by two essential truths – email isn’t dead and remains an essential part of marketing for businesses, while the equally common “mailto” links are universally hated. Mailto links, often in the form of an envelope icon beside social media sharing icons, are both clunky and unsafe; they open a generic email program in a separate window, make it hard to copy an email address, and are commonly used by spammers.

The CloudSponge team recognized that website sharing options in WordPress are primarily focused on social networks rather than email, the most social network of all, and don’t provide any access to a full list of contacts through the user’s address book. To fill this need, CloudSponge set out to develop Better Sharing – an elegantly simple, open-source plugin for WordPress.

Colin Smith, co-founder of Veteran-owned and operated digital marketing firm Terminus Agency, shared the impact the plugin has made for his clients: “Better Sharing is great because it gives us a simple but powerful toolset to improve the virality of content for our projects. We’re honestly relieved to leave mailto links behind and offer a word of mouth marketing tool that offers UX best practices around content sharing.”

Better Sharing can be downloaded and installed for free on WordPress sites. Future versions will include other site-building platforms such as Bubble, WebFlow and Wix. As a peer-to-peer sharing tool, it offers a site-integrated solution with a clean user interface and limitless UI customization, such as field personalization and multiple templates. Site visitors can manually input a comma-separated list of email recipients to share a website. For site owners with the CloudSponge Contact Picker, users can directly access contacts via their Google, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Microsoft 365, and dozens more address books. Better Sharing has also been designed to integrate with eCommerce plugins used on WordPress such as WooCommerce, with potential expansion to others like Shopify.

“Better Sharing is a much-needed WordPress tool that will make it far more easy and useful for visitors to share links to sites they like,” said Jay Gibb, founder and CEO of CloudSponge. “Despite the rise of text and social media, email is still one of the most widely used communication platforms, and we’ve had great feedback from everyone who’s used the new plugin during its beta phase.”

About CloudSponge

CloudSponge has powered the address book integrations for thousands of websites since 2010. It’s a popular word-of-mouth growth tool for e-commerce referral programs, e-card or invitation products, and find-a-friend searches for social networks. CloudSponge can be easily plugged into a website in less than five minutes using a copy/paste HTML widget and through an Address Book API for more advanced applications. For more information, visit cloudsponge.com .