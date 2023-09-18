Codexis CEO Stephen Dilly Named as Finalist of 2023 Bloom Burton Award

Stephen Dilly Headshot Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President & CEO of Codexis, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis, has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Bloom Burton Award. Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honors an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada’s innovative healthcare industry the previous year. Dr. Dilly has been recognized for his leadership of Vancouver-headquartered Sierra Oncology, where he led the company through the Phase 3 clinical development of momelotinib and its drive toward commercialization as well as the company’s $1.9 billion acquisition by GSK.

“It is an honor to be named as a finalist for the 2023 Bloom Burton Award. Leading the team at Sierra Oncology to bring momelotinib to the patients who would most benefit was an energizing experience and a highlight of my career. GSK recognized the value of the compound the same way we did and joined forces with us to help accelerate delivery to patients on a global scale,” said Dr. Dilly. “I am incredibly grateful to the physicians and patients who participated in our clinical trials, and the entire team at Sierra who worked diligently to meet demanding timelines throughout the development process. This nomination is a recognition of the work of the entire team and our collective vision to transform promise into patient impact.”

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges consisting of international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism. The winner will be announced live at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 28, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. For more information, please visit www.bloomburton.com/gala.

