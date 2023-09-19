Comcast Promotes Meena Soleiman to Senior Vice President Technical Operations and Engineering of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced it has promoted Meena Soleiman to Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and Engineering for Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. Soleiman will oversee technical operations, engineering, and the residential and commercial construction teams across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. Soleiman will be instrumental as Comcast continues to explore opportunities to expand its network to bring new and existing customers faster speeds and an unbeatable Internet experience, continued innovation, the best technology and more.





“Meena assumes a pivotal leadership position at the intersection of innovation and customer experience,” said Amy Lynch, President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. “She brings an incredibly diverse and valuable skillset to the role, and I look forward to working with her to provide an exceptional experience for our residential and business customers.’’

Soleiman has been with Comcast for 20 years, serving in a variety of leadership roles supporting Technical Operations, Engineering, and Construction. In her most recent position, Soleiman served as Vice President of Technical Operations for the Northeast Division where she was responsible for implementing strategies and tools to enhance the customer experience as well as managing and expanding Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network in underserved and unserved connectivity areas throughout the Northeast Division.

Prior to joining Comcast, Soleiman was a finance leader at corporations including ExxonMobil, Cendant Corporation, and DoubleClick. Soleiman received her Bachelor of Science from Bloomsburg University and graduated from the Women in Cable Telecommunications’ (WICT) Betsy Magness Leadership Institute. She is an active member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media

Meghan Mackenzie



267-872-3436



[email protected]