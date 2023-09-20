Corvus Insurance Expands Cyber Underwriting Relationship with Travelers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvus Insurance, the leading cyber underwriter powered by a proprietary AI-driven cyber risk platform, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Travelers, a leader in personal, business and specialty insurance. Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, Travelers will serve as a capacity provider for Corvus products in the United States.





“Travelers has an unmatched reputation, extensive knowledge of the cyber insurance market and an intimate understanding of the complexities surrounding the evolving cyber landscape,” said Corvus CEO Madhu Tadikonda. “Combining our expertise and shared approach to data-driven underwriting and risk mitigation will enable us to offer customers an even stronger suite of products and services.”

In 2022, the two companies announced a similar arrangement in the continental European market, where Travelers backs the Corvus Smart Cyber Insurance® offering. With a focus on tailored coverage, service and proactive risk management, this collaboration aims to empower businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

For more information about the new cyber insurance program and how it can benefit your business, please visit corvusinsurance.com.

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance® and Smart Tech E+O™. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Current insurance program partners include Crum & Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, R&Q Accredited, SiriusPoint, and The Travelers Companies, Inc. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the U.S., in the UK, and Germany. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

