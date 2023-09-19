Elevar Therapeutics Joins Benefactors Council of Blue Faery, Leading Hepatocellular Carcinoma Advocacy Group

FORT LEE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced a new partnership with the Benefactors Council of Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association , a leading hepatocellular cancer (HCC) advocacy group.

Blue Faery’s Benefactors Council comprises corporations and/or individuals committed to giving an annual gift for HCC research, educational programs, patient advocacy events and/or corporate sponsorships. HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer, accounting for approximately 90% of primary liver cancers and most frequently occurring in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B, hepatitis C infection and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

“Elevar is inspired by Blue Faery’s efforts to raise understanding of and advocate for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and their families,” said Elevar Vice President of Medical Affairs Bill Strickland. “As HCC typically has a poor prognosis and a lack of treatment options, we are highly focused on bringing a new therapeutic approach to those in need, and we are proud to support the caring community Blue Faery has built by participating in its Benefactors Council.”

Supported by its Phase 3 CARES-310 results , Elevar in May submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for drug candidate rivoceranib plus camrelizumab as a first-line treatment option for unresectable HCC. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., the developer of camrelizumab, submitted a biologics license application. The FDA granted a May 2024 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for the combination.

“As Elevar Therapeutics enters the final stages of clinical development for its promising HCC therapy, Blue Faery is delighted to welcome the company to our Benefactors Council,” said Andrea Wilson Woods, president, founder and founding director of Blue Faery. “Elevar recognizes that success in taking on HCC means working together to advocate for those in need. We are thankful for the support and look forward to further helping patients because of our partnership.”

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It accounts for approximately 90% of primary liver cancers and most frequently occurs in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection. HCC is often diagnosed at an advanced

stage and typically has a poor prognosis and a lack of treatment options and is therefore a condition with an urgent medical need.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidate is rivoceranib. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, is commercialized by Hengrui Pharma in China and was approved in China as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer (2014), a second-line treatment for advanced HCC (2020) and first-line treatment in combination with camrelizumab for uHCC (January 2023). It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 6,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Elevar is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in Ireland and South Korea. Additional information is available at ElevarTherapeutics.com .

About Blue Faery

Founded in 2002, the mission of Blue Faery is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery’s Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer are free for patients, their families, and their healthcare providers. To serve the needs of HCC patients worldwide, Blue Faery’s website translates into 12 languages including Chinese, Hindi, Korean and Spanish. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers and gives an annual award to recognize researchers who have made significant contributions in the advancement of scientific knowledge in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention or understanding of primary liver cancer.

Media Contact:

Rosemary Ostmann

Phone: 201-615-7751

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

Email: [email protected]