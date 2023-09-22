Ensign InfoSecurity Earns Recognition on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2023

Singapore, Sept 22, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), the largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia Pacific, proudly announces its second consecutive year of recognition as a top 10 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) by MSSP Alert in its 2023 Top 250 MSSP List.

Ensign is ranked 7th globally, reaffirming its status as the leading MSSP in the Asia Pacific region. Ensign’s accolades extend beyond MSSP Alert, as the company has also recently received Special Recognition for being the Best Managed Security Service Provider at the PIKOM Unicorn Tech Awards 2023 in Malaysia.

“Our Managed Security Services are underpinned by proprietary AI-Powered Cyber Analytics, a potent tool in countering cyber threats. We excel in training on extensive anonymised datasets, harnessing expert insights, and adopting the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify behaviours of advanced attackers. Delivered through our EnSOCs (Security Operation Centres), our services provide real-time monitoring for both on-premises and hybrid cloud environments”, said Chua Zong Fu, Head of Managed Security Services at Ensign. “Our mission is to empower organisations to fortify their security posture, optimise cyber investments, and safeguard their invaluable digital assets,” he added.

Ensign places strong emphasis on proactive and early threat detection to effectively neutralise potential risks. Ensign has recently released its 4th edition of their Cyber Threat Landscape 2023 report, providing a deep analysis of the cyber threat groups and vulnerable sectors in the APAC territories of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong. This reflects Ensign’s commitment to providing cutting-edge insights for a robust security posture.

The MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list identifies and honours the top MSSPs worldwide by tracking the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution. This recognition reflects Ensign’s continuous growth and dedication to excellence, marking its 5th consecutive appearance on the list.

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Ensign InfoSecurity on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It’s an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

